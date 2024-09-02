|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 Newspaper Advertisement of Completion of Post-Dispatch of Public Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Annual Report for FY 2023-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) Proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 23, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.