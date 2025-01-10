To

the Members of

Kisan Mouldings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kisan Mouldings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects, if any, of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, of its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. We draw attention to note 26.1 of the standalone financial statement, the company is in default payment of statutory dues to government authorities and filing of periodic returns thereof, which may result in penalty which is not ascertainable and hence not provide for. The applicable interest against these dues has been provide for.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs?) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAl?) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph we have determined that the following are the key audit matters:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition (refer Note-1 (9) related to Revenue) We focused on this area as a key audit matter due to the risk of incorrect timing of revenue recognition and estimation related to recording the discount and rebates. According to the Standalone Financial Statement accounting principles revenue is recognized at a point in time when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer according to delivery terms. Due to variation of contractual sales terms and practices across the market and the pressure, the management may feel to achieve performance targets, there is a risk of material error. To address this risk of material misstatement relating to revenue recognition, our audit procedures included: - Assessing the compliance of Company?s revenue recognition policies with applicable accounting standards, including those related to discounts and rebates. - Assessing the adequacy of relevant disclosures. 2 Inventories Refer Note -1 (4) related to Inventories Inventory were considered as a Key audit matter due to the size of the balance and because inventory valuation involves management judgment. According to Company?s accounting policies inventories are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. to address the risk for material error on inventories, our audit procedures included amongst other: - Assessing the compliance of Company?s accounting policies over inventory with applicable accounting standards. - Assessing the analyses and assessment made by management with respect to slow moving stock. 3 Derecognition of liabilities Refer Note No. 36 related to Derecognition of liabilities Owing to the size of the over-due credit facilities, multiplicity of contractual arrangements and large number of operational and financial creditors, determination of the carrying amount of related liabilities at the date of approval of One-time settlement (OTS) was a complex exercise. We have performed the following procedures to determine whether the effect of OTS has been appropriately recognized in the Financial Statements: In respect of de-recognition financial lenders, difference amounting to Rs. 12,039.85 Lakh between the carrying amount of financial liabilities extinguished and consideration paid, is recognized in statement of profit and loss account in accordance with "Ind AS – 109" "Financial Instruments" prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and accounting policies consistently followed by the Company and disclosed as an "Exceptional items". Reviewed management?s process for review. Accounting for the effects of the OTS plan is considered by us to be a matter of most significance due to its importance to intended users understanding of the Financial Statements as a whole and materiality thereof. Verified the balances of liabilities as on the date of approval of OTS from supporting documents on a test check basis. Verified the payment of funds on test check basis. Evaluated whether the accounting principles applied by the management fairly present the effects of the OTS in financial statements in accordance with the principles of Ind AS. Tested the related disclosures made in notes to the financial statements.

Other Matters

(a) We draw your attention to Note 47 (i) of the standalone financial statements with regard Trade Receivables & Trade Payable are subject to balance confirmation and adjustments, if any. (b) We draw attention to note no 8.1 to the standalone financial statements that the Company has not currently recognized deferred tax assets in respect of deductible temporary differences arising during the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. However, Company reevaluate the unrecognized deferred tax assets and recognize any previously unrecognized deferred tax assets to the extent that if it is now likely that future taxable profits will enable the deferred tax asset to be recovered.

(c) We draw attention to note no 47 (a) to the standalone financial statements that the Company was sent a show cause notice by IDBI bank on April 15, 2023, for being a wilful defaulter on its term loan and working capital facilities. In the month of March, 2024, the Company received "No dues certificate" against one-time settlements (OTS) and the same been removed at year end.

Our opinion on the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 is not modified in respect of above matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report (but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon), which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management?s and Board of Director?s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs profit/loss and other comprehensive income changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern disclosing as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if individually or in the aggregate they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely are circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. Except for possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above in our opinion the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. The matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraphs above in our opinion may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g. The qualification relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above.

h. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 45 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedures conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (i) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated through out the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software, Further, during of our audit we did not notice any instances of audit trail feature being tempered with.

ANNEXURE ‘A? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Kisan Mouldings Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024) i. In respect of the Company?s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment on the basis of available information (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, tittle deeds in respect of immovable properties disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the standalone financial statements are in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has revalued its land and leasehold land and for which is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer as below during the year having change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value.

Particulars Leasehold Land Freehold Land Total Net value as on March 31, 2024 before revaluation 102.97 4,475.18 4,578.15 Revalued value as on March 31, 2024 516.92 8,984.98 9,501.50 Revaluation amount 413.55 4,509.80 4,923.35

(e) According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. In Respect of inventories:

- (a) As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventories, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventories.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and examination of books of account and other records produced before us, quarterly returns or statements were not filed by the Company with banks or financial institutions pursuant to terms of sanction letters for working capital limits secured by current assets as all working capital loans were non-performing assets in the books of banks or financial institutions and subsequently settled through one - time settlement in the books of account of the Company.

iii. In respect of investments made in, or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:-

(a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records examined by us, during the year the Company has not provided any loans or advancesinthenatureofloans,notprovided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. Therefore, the provision of clause (iii) (a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the investment made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to Company?s interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees or given security or loans and advances in nature of loans.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments, have been complied with by the Company. The Company has not given any loans or guarantee or security.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities which were outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:-

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed Amount deposited under Protest Period to which Dispute Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956, VAT Act and Local Sales Tax Acts Vat Tax/Sales Tax/ Sales Tax Demand and penalty, as applicable 1,072.29 27.24 F.Y. 2009-10 to 2017-18 COMMISSIONER APPEAL The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 706.81 66.24 F.Y. 2008-09 to 2010-11 CESTAT GST ACT, 2017 GST 103.76 1.42 F.Y. 2017-18 to 2022-23 COMMISSIONER APPEAL The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 97.53 - F.Y. 2017-18 COMMISSIONER APPEAL Total 1,980.39 94.90

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to bank during the year and same has been settled through one - time settlement. The Company did not have any outstanding dues to debenture holder during the year.

Name of the Lender Principal (Including Interest)* PNB Term Loan 1,152.46 Cash Credit 7,067.52 UBI Term Loan 917.74 Cash Credit 4,784.69 IDBI Term Loan 1,048.71 Cash Credit 4,296.67 SVC Term Loan 1,902.85 Cash Credit 4,790.31

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been declared wilful defaulter by IDBI bank on April 13, 2023, for being a wilful defaulter on its term loan and working capital facilities. In the month of March, 2024, the Company received "No dues certificate" against one-time settlements (OTS) and the same been removed at year end.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report, prima facie, that funds raised on the short-term basis has not been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held on its subsidiary company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made private placement of shares and the requirements of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. Furthermore, Company has not raised moneys by way for preferential or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally).

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion, Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 1,997.98 Lacs and 4,643.10 Lacs during the financial year March 2024 and March 2023 respectively.

xviii. There has been resignation of one of joint statutory auditor of the Company during the year and outgoing auditor has not raised any issues, objections or concerns so requirement of consideration of the issues, objections or concerns is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios as given in note no. 46, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, there were no ongoing projects related to Corporate Social Responsibilities. Therefore, provisions of clause (xx) (b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Kisan Mouldings Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Kisan Mouldings Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

ANNEXURE I

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along-with Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 [See Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]

I. Sl. Particulars Audited Figures Adjusted Figures No. (as reported before adjusting for qualifications) (audited figures after adjusting for qualifications) 1. Turnover / Total income 27,359.47 27,359.47 2. Total Expenditure 30,111.64 30,111.64 3. Net Profit/(Loss) 5,850.90 5,850.90 4. Earnings Per Share 16.51 16.51 5. Total Assets 29,458.72 29,458.72 6. Total Liabilities 9,219.27 9,219.27 7. Net Worth 15,316.11 15,316.11 8. Any other financial item(s) (as felt appropriate by the management) - -

II. Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately): 1. a. Details of Audit Qualification:

For reasons mentioned in note no. 2 of the statement, the company is in default payment of statutory dues to government authorities and filing of periodic returns thereof, which may result in penalty which is not ascertainable and hence not provide for. The applicable interest against these dues has been provide for. b. Type of Audit Qualification: Qualified Opinion / Disclaimer of Opinion / Adverse Opinion c. Frequency of qualification: 4th time d. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Management?s Views:

Yes e. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor:

(i) Management?s estimation on the impact of audit qualification: N.A

(ii) If management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: N.A. (iii) Auditors? Comments on (i) or (ii) above: Management will pay all remaining statutory due in near future.

III. Signatories:

For and behalf of Board of Directors, Kisan Mouldings Limited