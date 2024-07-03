Kisan Mouldings Ltd Summary

Kisan Mouldings was incorporated in Nov.89 as Sanwaria Synthetics Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1993. It acquired its present name in Nov.93. It was promoted by Ramesh J Aggarwal and Satish J Aggarwal. The Company is a well-known brand in the PVC Pipes, Fittings and Allied Products. Its pipes and fittings are widely used for water management, irrigation, water distribution, cable ducting, drinking water, tube wells and sewage disposal systems. The Company has engaged itself in manufacturing of Custom Moulded Articles and Moulded Furniture. It has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India through independent distributors.The company initially set-up a project for manufacturing SWR rigid PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 600 tpa at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Phase-I of the project commenced production of SWR PVC fittings in Apr.94. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. After this, the company expanded and diversified its product range by manufacturing rigid PVC threaded / plumbing fittings, large sized rigid PVC agriculture / pressure pipe fittings and ABS flush tanks, which was completed in 1995.During 1996-97, the entire range of dies and moulds has envisaged under the expansion project has been completed and the commercial production and marketing of flush tanks has also been started during the year.In 1997-98, it had taken up the project for SWR fitting 90 MM size with a capital outlay of Rs 370 lacs which was completed in the first half of 1999-2000. But due to enable to meet growing demand, the project was restructured thereby increasing project cost to Rs.575 lacs.The erstwhile Gaurav Agro Plast Limited (GAPL) was amalgamated with the Company in 2005-06. In terms of the said Scheme, the Board Board of Directors of the Company allotted 38,23,677 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 3 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up respectively to the shareholders of erstwhile Gaurav Agro Plast Limited (GAPL). Besides, the Company introduced PE-AL-PE Composite Pipes and Fittings - the new generation plumbing system. The Companys plants at Tumkur, Bangaluru and Phulera- Jaipur commenced operations in FY 2011-12. In 2013, the Scheme of Arrangement of Demerger of Roha and Silvassa Undertakings of Kisan Irrigations and Infrastructure Limited as going concern to the Company was approved in July, 2012 and the operations of the said Units along with all the assets and liabilities were merged effective from April 01, 2010. In 2022-23, the Company launched the Permafit range of SWR Drainage Systems.