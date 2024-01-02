1:2 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LA TIM METAL & INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LA TIM METAL & INDUSTRIES LIMITED (505693) RECORD DATE 02/01/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.7.50 on Rights Basis for every 02(Two) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 02/01/2024 DR-687/2023-2024 * As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs.8.50 to be payable as Rs.4.25 on Application and Rs.4.25 on one or more subsequent Calls. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.01.2024)