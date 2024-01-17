Approved the Notice for convening the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on July 11, 2024 at 03.00 PM (IST) through Video Conference and Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 05, 2024 to July 11, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 19th Annual General Meeting.