Loyal Equipments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.38
12.32
6.34
11.44
Net Worth
29.58
22.52
16.54
21.64
Minority Interest
Debt
12.23
12.1
15.59
15.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.19
0.22
0.22
Total Liabilities
41.85
34.81
32.35
37.29
Fixed Assets
13.05
14.22
16.08
16.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.04
0.54
0.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.14
0.04
0
Networking Capital
20.31
18.09
15.37
17.3
Inventories
17.08
20.67
16.79
20.66
Inventory Days
294.25
Sundry Debtors
12.87
11.68
9.25
5.13
Debtor Days
73.06
Other Current Assets
2.48
2.42
2.72
4.76
Sundry Creditors
-3.55
-9.2
-7.37
-8.39
Creditor Days
119.49
Other Current Liabilities
-8.57
-7.48
-6.02
-4.86
Cash
8.31
2.32
0.3
2.82
Total Assets
41.84
34.81
32.33
37.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.