Loyal Equipments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

274.65
(1.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

27.41

20.89

26.38

30.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.41

20.89

26.38

30.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.33

0.1

0.14

Total Income

27.57

21.22

26.49

30.91

Total Expenditure

28.54

17.85

21.79

24.66

PBIDT

-0.97

3.38

4.7

6.25

Interest

1.11

0.74

0.51

0.44

PBDT

-2.08

2.64

4.18

5.81

Depreciation

1.28

0.94

0.81

0.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0.21

0.74

1.39

Deferred Tax

-0.14

-0.04

0.02

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.36

1.54

2.62

3.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.36

1.54

2.62

3.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.36

1.54

2.62

3.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.3

1.51

2.57

3.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.53

16.17

17.81

20.3

PBDTM(%)

-7.58

12.63

15.84

18.87

PATM(%)

-12.25

7.37

9.93

11.46

