Loyal Equipments Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
27.41
20.89
26.38
30.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.41
20.89
26.38
30.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.33
0.1
0.14
Total Income
27.57
21.22
26.49
30.91
Total Expenditure
28.54
17.85
21.79
24.66
PBIDT
-0.97
3.38
4.7
6.25
Interest
1.11
0.74
0.51
0.44
PBDT
-2.08
2.64
4.18
5.81
Depreciation
1.28
0.94
0.81
0.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0.21
0.74
1.39
Deferred Tax
-0.14
-0.04
0.02
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.36
1.54
2.62
3.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.36
1.54
2.62
3.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.36
1.54
2.62
3.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.3
1.51
2.57
3.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.53
16.17
17.81
20.3
PBDTM(%)
-7.58
12.63
15.84
18.87
PATM(%)
-12.25
7.37
9.93
11.46
