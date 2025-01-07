iifl-logo-icon 1
Loyal Equipments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

272
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.62

33.45

21.33

19.3

yoy growth (%)

-23.39

56.8

10.51

73.42

Raw materials

-12.8

-13.73

-11

-10.12

As % of sales

49.98

41.05

51.58

52.47

Employee costs

-4.13

-3.98

-3.3

-2.28

As % of sales

16.14

11.92

15.49

11.82

Other costs

-6.61

-9.96

-2.99

-2.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.82

29.8

14.02

13.13

Operating profit

2.06

5.75

4.03

4.35

OPM

8.04

17.21

18.9

22.56

Depreciation

-1.4

-1.14

-1.12

-0.97

Interest expense

-1.12

-0.99

-0.34

-0.3

Other income

1.85

0.19

0.2

0.17

Profit before tax

1.38

3.81

2.77

3.25

Taxes

-0.48

-0.94

-0.78

-1.07

Tax rate

-35.35

-24.61

-28.22

-32.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.89

2.87

1.99

2.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.89

2.87

1.99

2.18

yoy growth (%)

-68.95

44.61

-8.81

315.57

NPM

3.48

8.6

9.33

11.31

