Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.62
33.45
21.33
19.3
yoy growth (%)
-23.39
56.8
10.51
73.42
Raw materials
-12.8
-13.73
-11
-10.12
As % of sales
49.98
41.05
51.58
52.47
Employee costs
-4.13
-3.98
-3.3
-2.28
As % of sales
16.14
11.92
15.49
11.82
Other costs
-6.61
-9.96
-2.99
-2.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.82
29.8
14.02
13.13
Operating profit
2.06
5.75
4.03
4.35
OPM
8.04
17.21
18.9
22.56
Depreciation
-1.4
-1.14
-1.12
-0.97
Interest expense
-1.12
-0.99
-0.34
-0.3
Other income
1.85
0.19
0.2
0.17
Profit before tax
1.38
3.81
2.77
3.25
Taxes
-0.48
-0.94
-0.78
-1.07
Tax rate
-35.35
-24.61
-28.22
-32.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.89
2.87
1.99
2.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.89
2.87
1.99
2.18
yoy growth (%)
-68.95
44.61
-8.81
315.57
NPM
3.48
8.6
9.33
11.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.