iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Loyal Equipments Ltd Quarterly Results

272
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

11.57

5.18

4.85

7.76

13.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.57

5.18

4.85

7.76

13.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.28

0

0.18

0.08

Total Income

11.63

5.46

4.85

7.94

13.67

Total Expenditure

8.79

6.25

5.47

7.95

13.54

PBIDT

2.84

-0.79

-0.62

-0.01

0.13

Interest

0.34

0.33

0.49

0.47

0.36

PBDT

2.51

-1.13

-1.11

-0.48

-0.23

Depreciation

0.53

0.52

0.73

0.47

0.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.19

0

-0.16

0

0.15

Deferred Tax

-0.05

-0.05

0.1

0

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

1.84

-1.59

-1.78

-0.95

-1.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.84

-1.59

-1.78

-0.95

-1.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.84

-1.59

-1.78

-0.95

-1.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.8

-1.56

-1.72

-0.95

-1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.54

-15.25

-12.78

-0.12

0.95

PBDTM(%)

21.69

-21.81

-22.88

-6.18

-1.69

PATM(%)

15.9

-30.69

-36.7

-12.24

-7.5

Loyal Equipments: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Loyal Equipments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.