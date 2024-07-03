Loyal Equipments Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
11.57
5.18
4.85
7.76
13.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.57
5.18
4.85
7.76
13.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.28
0
0.18
0.08
Total Income
11.63
5.46
4.85
7.94
13.67
Total Expenditure
8.79
6.25
5.47
7.95
13.54
PBIDT
2.84
-0.79
-0.62
-0.01
0.13
Interest
0.34
0.33
0.49
0.47
0.36
PBDT
2.51
-1.13
-1.11
-0.48
-0.23
Depreciation
0.53
0.52
0.73
0.47
0.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.19
0
-0.16
0
0.15
Deferred Tax
-0.05
-0.05
0.1
0
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
1.84
-1.59
-1.78
-0.95
-1.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.84
-1.59
-1.78
-0.95
-1.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.84
-1.59
-1.78
-0.95
-1.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.8
-1.56
-1.72
-0.95
-1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.54
-15.25
-12.78
-0.12
0.95
PBDTM(%)
21.69
-21.81
-22.88
-6.18
-1.69
PATM(%)
15.9
-30.69
-36.7
-12.24
-7.5
