Loyal Equipments Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
32.79
27.16
34
41.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.79
27.16
34
41.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
1.17
0.17
0.44
Total Income
33.08
28.34
34.17
41.88
Total Expenditure
34.55
24.34
28.21
34.06
PBIDT
-1.47
4
5.96
7.82
Interest
1.6
1.13
0.99
0.56
PBDT
-3.08
2.87
4.97
7.26
Depreciation
2.09
1.48
1.15
1.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.39
0.92
1.77
Deferred Tax
-0.04
0.1
0.02
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.12
0.9
2.88
4.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.12
0.9
2.88
4.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.12
0.9
2.88
4.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5
0.82
2.81
4.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.48
14.72
17.52
18.87
PBDTM(%)
-9.39
10.56
14.61
17.51
PATM(%)
-15.61
3.31
8.47
10.85
