iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Loyal Equipments Ltd Annually Results

274
(0.74%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

32.79

27.16

34

41.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.79

27.16

34

41.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

1.17

0.17

0.44

Total Income

33.08

28.34

34.17

41.88

Total Expenditure

34.55

24.34

28.21

34.06

PBIDT

-1.47

4

5.96

7.82

Interest

1.6

1.13

0.99

0.56

PBDT

-3.08

2.87

4.97

7.26

Depreciation

2.09

1.48

1.15

1.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.39

0.92

1.77

Deferred Tax

-0.04

0.1

0.02

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.12

0.9

2.88

4.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.12

0.9

2.88

4.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.12

0.9

2.88

4.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5

0.82

2.81

4.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.48

14.72

17.52

18.87

PBDTM(%)

-9.39

10.56

14.61

17.51

PATM(%)

-15.61

3.31

8.47

10.85

Loyal Equipments: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Loyal Equipments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.