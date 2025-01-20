Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.1
Op profit growth
-51.2
EBIT growth
-47.65
Net profit growth
-68.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.4
17.03
EBIT margin
9.27
14.15
Net profit margin
3.29
8.46
RoCE
7.42
RoNW
1.05
RoA
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.88
2.82
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.57
1.69
Book value per share
21.21
20.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.76
13.13
P/CEPS
-48.57
21.8
P/B
1.31
1.81
EV/EBIDTA
10.24
7.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-35.56
-24.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
77.12
Inventory days
258.78
Creditor days
-100.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.22
-4.84
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.32
Net debt / op. profit
4.41
1.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.15
-40.39
Employee costs
-17.82
-12.5
Other costs
-24.62
-30.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.