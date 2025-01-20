iifl-logo-icon 1
Loyal Equipments Ltd Key Ratios

250
(0.54%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.1

Op profit growth

-51.2

EBIT growth

-47.65

Net profit growth

-68.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.4

17.03

EBIT margin

9.27

14.15

Net profit margin

3.29

8.46

RoCE

7.42

RoNW

1.05

RoA

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.88

2.82

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.57

1.69

Book value per share

21.21

20.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

31.76

13.13

P/CEPS

-48.57

21.8

P/B

1.31

1.81

EV/EBIDTA

10.24

7.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-35.56

-24.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

77.12

Inventory days

258.78

Creditor days

-100.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.22

-4.84

Net debt / equity

0.57

0.32

Net debt / op. profit

4.41

1.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.15

-40.39

Employee costs

-17.82

-12.5

Other costs

-24.62

-30.06

