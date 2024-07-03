iifl-logo-icon 1
Loyal Equipments Ltd Share Price

270
(-2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280
  • Day's High286.3
  • 52 Wk High342
  • Prev. Close277.5
  • Day's Low261.55
  • 52 Wk Low 137.6
  • Turnover (lac)14.68
  • P/E31.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.69
  • EPS8.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)291.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Loyal Equipments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

280

Prev. Close

277.5

Turnover(Lac.)

14.68

Day's High

286.3

Day's Low

261.55

52 Week's High

342

52 Week's Low

137.6

Book Value

31.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

291.33

P/E

31.71

EPS

8.75

Divi. Yield

0

Loyal Equipments Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Loyal Equipments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Loyal Equipments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Loyal Equipments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.38

12.32

6.34

11.44

Net Worth

29.58

22.52

16.54

21.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.62

33.45

21.33

19.3

yoy growth (%)

-23.39

56.8

10.51

73.42

Raw materials

-12.8

-13.73

-11

-10.12

As % of sales

49.98

41.05

51.58

52.47

Employee costs

-4.13

-3.98

-3.3

-2.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.38

3.81

2.77

3.25

Depreciation

-1.4

-1.14

-1.12

-0.97

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.94

-0.78

-1.07

Working capital

1.31

11.26

0.55

2.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.39

56.8

10.51

73.42

Op profit growth

-64.2

42.83

-7.43

111.39

EBIT growth

-47.93

54.32

-12.39

203.77

Net profit growth

-68.95

44.61

-8.81

315.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

32.79

27.16

34

41.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.79

27.16

34

41.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

1.17

0.17

0.44

Loyal Equipments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Loyal Equipments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Jyotsanaben Rameshchandra Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Alkesh Rameshchandra Patel

Independent Director

Babubhai Patel

Independent Director

Girish Nathubhai Desai

Independent Director

Kalpesh Lalitchandra Joshi

Director

Helena AlkeshKumar Patel

Additional Director

Hema Maheshkumar Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Loyal Equipments Ltd

Summary

Loyal Equipments Limited was incorporated on April 20, 2007 and is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Industrial & Engineering Equipments. The Company established the unit at Village Zak,, in Dahegam District of Gujarat for manufacturing and supplying of Coded Pressure Vessels & Heat Exchangers (Ferrous & Non Ferrous), Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Skids for Dynamic and Static Machineries, Base-Plates, Sterilizers, Chimneys and Columns, Tanks & Receivers, Site Fabrication & Erection Activities. products are widely used in the industries like Petro-chemicals, Compressor Industries, Power Plants, Fertilizers, Refinery, Pharmaceuticals and Dairy Industry. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company and follows Quality Management Systems for entire business process right from the beginning to manufacturing/fabrication and installation at the site. The Company made a public issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.24 Crore in July, 2015. The Company started a new product known as Modular Process Plant in 2018. It formed a wholly owned Subsidiary in Texas, USA as Loyal Equipments Inc. in 2019. The Company has worked under inspection of various third party agencies like EIL, Lloyds, HSB, BV, SGS, TUV, Clough-Australia, Jacob H&G etc. and is getting orders repetitively from existing and new client that shows the quality and reliability of supplied product. The Company is having continuously long experience with EIL, GSPC, GAIL, ONGC, Ingerso
Company FAQs

What is the Loyal Equipments Ltd share price today?

The Loyal Equipments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270 today.

What is the Market Cap of Loyal Equipments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Loyal Equipments Ltd is ₹291.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Loyal Equipments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Loyal Equipments Ltd is 31.71 and 8.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Loyal Equipments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Loyal Equipments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Loyal Equipments Ltd is ₹137.6 and ₹342 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Loyal Equipments Ltd?

Loyal Equipments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.77%, 3 Years at 86.54%, 1 Year at 37.10%, 6 Month at 20.08%, 3 Month at -5.32% and 1 Month at -4.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Loyal Equipments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Loyal Equipments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

