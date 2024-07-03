Summary

Loyal Equipments Limited was incorporated on April 20, 2007 and is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Industrial & Engineering Equipments. The Company established the unit at Village Zak,, in Dahegam District of Gujarat for manufacturing and supplying of Coded Pressure Vessels & Heat Exchangers (Ferrous & Non Ferrous), Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Skids for Dynamic and Static Machineries, Base-Plates, Sterilizers, Chimneys and Columns, Tanks & Receivers, Site Fabrication & Erection Activities. products are widely used in the industries like Petro-chemicals, Compressor Industries, Power Plants, Fertilizers, Refinery, Pharmaceuticals and Dairy Industry. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company and follows Quality Management Systems for entire business process right from the beginning to manufacturing/fabrication and installation at the site. The Company made a public issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.24 Crore in July, 2015. The Company started a new product known as Modular Process Plant in 2018. It formed a wholly owned Subsidiary in Texas, USA as Loyal Equipments Inc. in 2019. The Company has worked under inspection of various third party agencies like EIL, Lloyds, HSB, BV, SGS, TUV, Clough-Australia, Jacob H&G etc. and is getting orders repetitively from existing and new client that shows the quality and reliability of supplied product. The Company is having continuously long experience with EIL, GSPC, GAIL, ONGC, Ingerso

