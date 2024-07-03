SectorEngineering
Open₹280
Prev. Close₹277.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.68
Day's High₹286.3
Day's Low₹261.55
52 Week's High₹342
52 Week's Low₹137.6
Book Value₹31.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)291.33
P/E31.71
EPS8.75
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.38
12.32
6.34
11.44
Net Worth
29.58
22.52
16.54
21.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.62
33.45
21.33
19.3
yoy growth (%)
-23.39
56.8
10.51
73.42
Raw materials
-12.8
-13.73
-11
-10.12
As % of sales
49.98
41.05
51.58
52.47
Employee costs
-4.13
-3.98
-3.3
-2.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.38
3.81
2.77
3.25
Depreciation
-1.4
-1.14
-1.12
-0.97
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.94
-0.78
-1.07
Working capital
1.31
11.26
0.55
2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.39
56.8
10.51
73.42
Op profit growth
-64.2
42.83
-7.43
111.39
EBIT growth
-47.93
54.32
-12.39
203.77
Net profit growth
-68.95
44.61
-8.81
315.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
32.79
27.16
34
41.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.79
27.16
34
41.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
1.17
0.17
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Jyotsanaben Rameshchandra Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Alkesh Rameshchandra Patel
Independent Director
Babubhai Patel
Independent Director
Girish Nathubhai Desai
Independent Director
Kalpesh Lalitchandra Joshi
Director
Helena AlkeshKumar Patel
Additional Director
Hema Maheshkumar Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Loyal Equipments Ltd
Summary
Loyal Equipments Limited was incorporated on April 20, 2007 and is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Industrial & Engineering Equipments. The Company established the unit at Village Zak,, in Dahegam District of Gujarat for manufacturing and supplying of Coded Pressure Vessels & Heat Exchangers (Ferrous & Non Ferrous), Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Skids for Dynamic and Static Machineries, Base-Plates, Sterilizers, Chimneys and Columns, Tanks & Receivers, Site Fabrication & Erection Activities. products are widely used in the industries like Petro-chemicals, Compressor Industries, Power Plants, Fertilizers, Refinery, Pharmaceuticals and Dairy Industry. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company and follows Quality Management Systems for entire business process right from the beginning to manufacturing/fabrication and installation at the site. The Company made a public issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.24 Crore in July, 2015. The Company started a new product known as Modular Process Plant in 2018. It formed a wholly owned Subsidiary in Texas, USA as Loyal Equipments Inc. in 2019. The Company has worked under inspection of various third party agencies like EIL, Lloyds, HSB, BV, SGS, TUV, Clough-Australia, Jacob H&G etc. and is getting orders repetitively from existing and new client that shows the quality and reliability of supplied product. The Company is having continuously long experience with EIL, GSPC, GAIL, ONGC, Ingerso
Read More
The Loyal Equipments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Loyal Equipments Ltd is ₹291.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Loyal Equipments Ltd is 31.71 and 8.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Loyal Equipments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Loyal Equipments Ltd is ₹137.6 and ₹342 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Loyal Equipments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.77%, 3 Years at 86.54%, 1 Year at 37.10%, 6 Month at 20.08%, 3 Month at -5.32% and 1 Month at -4.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.