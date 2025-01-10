To

The Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 17h (Seventeenth) Annual Report on the business operations and financial performance of Loyal Equipments Limited ("the Company") together with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized as below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Current Year (2023-24) Previous Year (2022-23) Revenue from operations 7081.99 4929.29 Other income (net) 33.14 34.08 Total Income 7115.13 4963.37 Less: Operating & Administrative expenses 5825.58 4000.78 Profit Before Depreciation Interest & Tax 1289.55 962.59 Less: Depreciation and amortization expense 206.02 201.86 Finance costs 133.09 136.34 Profit before exceptional item and tax 950.44 624.38 Exceptional item - - Profit before tax (PBT) 950.44 624.38 Tax expense 241.69 27.60 Profit after tax for the year (PAT) 708.74 596.79 Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) (2.45) 1.03 Total Comprehensive Income 706.30 597.81

2. OPERATION & REVIEW:

Revenue from the operations of your Company for the year 2023-24 was Rs. 7081.99 Lakhs which is 43.67% higher than Rs. 4929.29 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit before Depreciation Interest & Tax for the current year was Rs. 1289.55 Lakhs against the profit of Rs.962.59 Lakhs in the previous year. Total Comprehensive Income after tax for the current year at Rs 706.30 Lakhs against the profit of Rs 597.81 Lakhs in the previous year. Detailed report on operations of and structure of Business of the Company has been included in Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

3. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL

Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. The Company at regular intervals monitors the financial, operational, legal risk to the Company through procedures like audit, inspections etc.

There is no risk, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. The internal financial controls are adequate and are monitored at regular intervals.

4. DIVIDEND

The Board thinks that the profits should be retained for the expansion of the Company, which is in pipeline for more growth and value addition to the company and forming a strong business base so that revenue flows from many channels and hence the Directors of your Company do not recommend any dividend for FY 2023-24.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

a.) Authorized Capital As on March 31, 2024, The Authorised share capital of the Company was Rs. 1500 Lacs consisting of 150 Lacs equity shares of Rs. 10 each. b.) Issued/Subscribed/Paid up Capita: The Issued, subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 1020 Lacs consisting of 1,02 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

During the financial year 2023-24, there was no change in the capital structure of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 23, 42, 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and other applicable rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the company has approved the issue and allot upto 6,00,000 (Six Lacs Only) Equity Shares having a face value of Re. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) at an issue price of Rs. 211/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Eleven Only) per Equity Share [including premium of Rs. 201/- (Rupees Two Hundred and One Only) per Equity Share], aggregating to Rs. 12,66,00,000 /- (Rupees Twelve Crore and Sixty-Six Lakhs Only) ("Consideration") by way of preferential allotment to the Promoter/Promoter and Non-Promoter Investor, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (‘ICDR Regulations) subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual

General Meeting of the Company.

Further during the year, the Company has not issued any equity share with differential voting rights hence the disclosure under Rule 4 (4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve account during the reporting period.

7. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the period under review, there is no unpaid/unclaimed dividend which is required to transfer in IEPF (Investor Education and Protection Fund) as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. MANAGEMENT AND DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:

A Separate report on Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under clause 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

9. CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

10. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company sees its employees as critical to the future and believes that every employee needs to possess apart from competence, capacity and capabilities, sustainable values, current and contemporary which would make them useful and relevant and competitive in managing the change constructively for overall growth of the organization. To this end the companys approach and efforts are directed towards creating a congenial work atmosphere for individual growth, creativity and greater dedicated participation in organizational development. The Company believes that the success of an organization largely depends on the quality of its workforce. Employee relations remained cordial and peaceful throughout the year.

11. QUALITY INITIATIVES:

The Company is committed to the highest level of quality and continuous improvement programme are organized at all the level. The manufacturing operation of the Company is SMERA MSE 2, U-Stamp and U2- Stamp certified by the independent originations.

12. INFORMATION ABOUT HOLDING / SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company doesnt have any Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Company as on March 31, 2024.

13. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There is no material change and commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relates and the date of the report.

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The members of the Companys Board of Directors are eminent persons of proven competence and integrity. Besides experience, strong financial acumen, strategic astuteness and leadership qualities, they have a significant degree of commitment towards the Company and devote adequate time to the meetings and preparation. The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / Business policy and strategy apart from other Board business.

The Board exhibits strong operational oversight with regular presentations in every quarterly meeting. The Board/Committee meetings are convened by giving appropriate notice well in advance to help them plan their schedule and ensure meaningful participation in the meetings.

The Directors / Members are provided with appropriate information in the form of agenda items in a timely manner, to enable them to deliberate on each agenda item and make informed decisions and provide appropriate directions to the Management in this regard. The Board of Directors of the Company comprises of six Directors, consisting of three Independent Directors and two Executive Directors including one Whole Time Director (Women Director) & one Managing Director as on March 31, 2024 who brings in a wide range of skills and experience to the Board.

The composition of Board and KMPs of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is as under:

Name of the Director/KMP Designation DIN Mr. Alkesh Rameshchandra Patel Chairman cum Managing Director 02672297 Mrs. Jyotsanaben Rameshchandra Patel Whole Time Director 01307770 Ms. Helena Alkeshkumar Patel Whole-Time Director 09296895 Mr. Babubhai Patel Non-Executive Independent Director 00116495 Mr. Girish Nathubhai Desai Non-Executive Independent Director 02824731 Mr. Kalpesh Lalitchandra Joshi Non-Executive Independent Director 07210197

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and as per the Article of Association of the Company Ms. Helena Alkeshkumar Patel is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer herself for re- appointment.

The designation of Ms. Helena Alkeshkumar Patel (DIN : 09296895) has changed from Non-Executive Director to Whole-Time Director with a liability to retire by rotation in the previous Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 29, 2023. Except as above no change in any Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year. Details of Composition of the Board and its Committees, Category, Attendance of Directors at Board Meetings and Committees meetings and last Annual General Meeting, number of other directorships and other committee memberships are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

15. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

06 (Six) meetings of the board were held during the year. The intervening gap between the said meetings were in accordance with the provisions of the Act, relevant Rules made thereunder, Secretarial Standards Issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of

India, and provisions of Listing Regulations. The details of the meetings of the Board of the Company held and attended by the Directors during the financial year are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report

16. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee Governance. The evaluation covered functioning and composition of the Board and its committees, understanding of the roles and responsibilities, experience, competencies, participation at the Board and Committee meetings, corporate governance practices etc.

Evaluation of the Board and its compositions was carried out through a defined process covering the areas of the Boards functioning viz. composition of the Board and Committees, understanding of roles and responsibilities, experience and competencies, contribution at the meetings etc.

17. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(e) and Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy on appointment of Directors including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and the policy on remuneration of Directors, KMP and other senior management has been disclosed in the corporate governance report, which forms part of this report.

18. AUDIT COMMITTEE

During the year under review, the Company constituted the Audit Committee and the primary objective is to monitor and supervise the financial reporting, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. As of the date of this report, the audit committee is comprised of Mr. Babubhai Patel (Chairman), Mr. Alkesh Rameshchandra Patel (Member) and Mr. Kalpesh Lalitchandra Joshi (Member). The meetings of Audit committee are detailed in Corporate Governance Report annexed with this Report.

19. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been constituted by the Board in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details regarding composition, terms of references, powers, functions, scope, meetings, attendance of members and the status of complaints received during the year are included in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report. The meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee are detailed in Corporate Governance Report annexed with this Report.

20. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted by the Board in accordance with section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All the members of the committee are Independent Directors. The details regarding composition, terms of references, powers, functions, scope, meetings and attendance of members are included in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report. The meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are detailed in Corporate Governance Report annexed with this Report.

21. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

As required under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company had spent Rs.1,70,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Seventy Thousand only) on food distribution i.e., Mid Day meal as CSR expenditure for the financial year ended 2023-24. The Corporate

Social Responsibility Committee (the "CSR Committee") has been constituted by the Board in accordance with section 135 of

Companies Act, 2013. The details regarding composition, terms of references, powers, functions, scope, meetings and attendance of members are included in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS

The incumbent Statutory Auditors, M/s A Y & Company, Chartered Accountants, were appointed by the members of the Company as the Statutory Auditors for the period of five years from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 10 August 2019 till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in FY 2023-24. As required by the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s A Y and Company, Chartered Accountants, Jaipur (Registration no. 020829C), recommended by the Audit Committee & Board of Directors to be re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five (5) consecutive years in ensuing Annual General Meeting to hold office from the conclusion of the17th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 22nd Annual General Meeting to be held in the FY 2028-29.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Vivek Sharma, Partner of M/s MSV & Associates, Company Secretary in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year under review. The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Auditors Report and the comments, appearing in the report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further explanation by the Board of Directors as provided under section 134 of the Act. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure III".

24. INTERNAL AUDITORS

Your Company has appointed J.M Patel & Bros, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor. During the year the company continued to implement their suggestion and recommendations to improve the control environment. Their scope of work includes review of process for safeguarding of assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

25. DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Your Company doesnt fall within the scope of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence does not require to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government.

26. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Details of loans, guarantees and investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, as on March 31, 2024, are set out in the Financial Statements of the Company.

27. VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the provisions of Section 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has a Whistle Blower Policy with a view to provide vigil mechanism to Directors, employees and other stakeholders to disclose instances of wrong doing in the workplace and report instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Whistle Blower Policy also states that this mechanism should also provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s)/ Employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The Policy is available on the Companys website at https://www.loyalequipments.com

28. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION

AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company formulated an Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees, etc) are covered under this policy. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was constituted which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace.

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, the Internal Complaints Committee of the Company has not received any complaint of Sexual Harassment during the year under review and no complaint was pending as of 31st March, 2024.

Pursuant to the said Act, the details regarding the number of complaints received, disposed and pending during the FY 2023-24, pertaining to incidents under the above framework/ law are as follows:

Particulars Numbers Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the Nil financial year Number of complaints received during the financial year Nil Number of complaints disposed off during the financial Nil year

29. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) read with Section 188 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of transaction for the year under review are given in Form AOC-2 as Annexure II to this report and in the section on Related Party Transactions in Corporate Governance Report.

30. ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3) read with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on website of the Company and can be viewed at http://www.loyalequipments.com. By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of the Boards report.

31. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Our corporate governance practices are a reflection of our value system encompassing our culture, policies and relationships with our stakeholders. Our board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in Corporate Governance. Also endeavour to enhance long term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. The Report on Corporate Governance as per the requirement of SEBI LODR 2015 forms part of this Annual Report.

A Certificate from the MD and CFO of the Company in terms of SEBI LODR 2015, inter alia, confirming the correctness of the Financial Statements and Cash Flow Statements, adequacy of the internal control for financial reporting, and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee, is also forming part of this Annual Report.

32. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 in respect of employees of the Company will be provide upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by members at the registered office of the Company during the business hours on all working days of the Company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. If any member is interested in inspection the same, the member may write to the Company Secretary in advance.

33. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and hence no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

34. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required by Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm:

(i) in the preparation of the annual financial statements, applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the said standards;

(ii) such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(v) proper internal financial controls are in place and are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(vi) the systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and are adequate and operating effectively.

35. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Details of the energy conservation, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo are annexed to this report as

"Annexure I".

36. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in boards report.

37. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

IMPACTING THEGOING CONCERN STATUS OF THE COMPANY

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status and the Company future operations

38. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE

COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATED AND THE DATE OF REPORT

There are no Material changes and commitments in the business operations of the Company from the financial year ended March 31, 2024 to the date of signing of the Boards Report.

39. AFFIRMATION ON COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company hereby affirms that during the year under review the Company has complied with all the applicable mandatory secretarial standards (including any modifications or amendments thereto) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board and General Meetings.

40. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board has Insider Trading Policy for regulating, monitoring and reporting of Trading of Shares by Insiders. The Code lays down guidelines, procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company. The copy of the same is available on the website of the Company at the www.loyalequipments.com

41. ‘THINK GREEN, GO GREEN INITIATIVE

The Companies Act, 2013 permits companies to send documents like Notice of Annual General Meeting, Annual Report and other documents through electronic means to its members at their registered email addresses, besides sending the same in physical form.

As a responsible Corporate Citizen, the Company has actively supported the implementation of ‘Green Initiative of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and effected electronic delivery of Notices and Annual Reports to those shareholders whose email ids were already registered with the respective Depository Participants (DPs) and who have not opted for receiving such documents in physical form.

Members, who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far, are requested to register their e-mail address with the Registrar and Share Transfer agent (R&TA) of the Company/Depository participant (DP) of respective member and take part in the Green Initiative of the Company, for receiving electronic communications and support the "THINK GREEN, GO GREEN" initiative.

Further, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company is providing e-voting facility to all members to enable them to cast their votes electronically in respect of resolutions set forth in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). The detailed instructions for e-voting are provided in the Notice of AGM.

42. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has designed and implemented a process driven framework for Internal Financial Controls ("IFC") within the meaning of the explanation to Section 134(5)(e) of the Act read with Rule 8(5) (viii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Company has appropriate internal control systems for business processes with regard to its operations, financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. It has documented policies and procedures covering financial and operating functions and processes. These policies and procedures are updated from time to time and compliance is monitored by the internal audit function as per the audit plan. The Company continues its efforts to align all its processes and controls with best practices. Your Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

43. CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES AND INDEPENDENCE OF A

DIRECTOR

In terms of the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act, and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee ("NRC") has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors, the key features of which are as follows:

Qualifications The Board nomination process encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, age and gender. It also ensures that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise.

Positive Attributes - Apart from the duties of Directors as prescribed in the Act the Directors are expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behaviour, communication skills and independent judgment. The Directors are also expected to abide by the respective Code of Conduct as applicable to them.

Independence - A Director will be considered independent if he / she meets the criteria laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act, the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations.

44. CAUTIONARY NOTE

Statements in this Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principle markets, changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments in the Country and other ancillary factors.

45. DISCLOSURE IN REFERENCE OF SUB RULE 1 CLAUSE (C) SUB CLAUSE (VIII) OF RULE 2 OF COMPANIES

(ACCEPTANCE OF DEPOSITS) RULES 2014

During the period Company has not accepted loan/borrowing from its Director.

46. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Board state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) As per rule 4(4) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. b) As per rule 8(13) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme; c) As per rule 12(9) the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued equity shares under the scheme of employee stock option; d) No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable; and e) During the year, the Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). f) There was no revision of financial statements and Boards Report of the Company during the year under review. g) The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable. h) Since the Company has not formulated any scheme of provision of money for purchase of own shares by employees or by trustee for the benefits of employees in terms of Section 67(3) of the Act, no disclosures are required to be made.

47. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

We thank our customers, vendors, dealers, investors, business associates and bankers for their continued support during the year. We place on record our appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels.