Loyal Equipments Ltd AGM

254.65
(3.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:48:00 AM

Loyal Equipments CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday August 20, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached. Loyal Equipments Limited has informed BSE the outcome of 17th Annual General Meeting held through instameet portal of Link Intime India Private Limited (Video Conferencing) at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:28 AM pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Proceedings of the meeting is annexed herewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024) Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to exchange a copy of consolidated scrutinizer report on E-voting and voting at AGM along with voting results of AGM held on September 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

