Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the half year and quarter ended September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Hema Maheshkumar Patel as Additional Director. 2. Allotment of 600000 Equity Shares on preferential basis. 3. Any other matter. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE the outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, November 02, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by issue of shares/warrants on preferential basis and to consider all others matters incidental thereto. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday August 20, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for quarter ended June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to take on record Audit Report thereon Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024