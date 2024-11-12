iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Loyal Equipments Ltd Board Meeting

255.5
(1.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Loyal Equipments CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the half year and quarter ended September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Hema Maheshkumar Patel as Additional Director. 2. Allotment of 600000 Equity Shares on preferential basis. 3. Any other matter. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE the outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, November 02, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by issue of shares/warrants on preferential basis and to consider all others matters incidental thereto. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform that Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday August 20, 2024 to inter-alia considered and approved the businesses as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for quarter ended June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to take on record Audit Report thereon Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Loyal Equipments Limited has submitted to BSE the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Loyal Equipments: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Loyal Equipments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.