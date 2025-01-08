iifl-logo-icon 1
Mankind Pharma Ltd Results

2,596
(-2.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Mankind Pharma: Related News

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹5,000 Crore NCDs by Pledging 56.31% Stake in BSV

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹5,000 Crore NCDs by Pledging 56.31% Stake in BSV

8 Jan 2025|04:01 PM

The NCDs issued are categorized, rated, secured, redeemable, and transferable, distributed across three series.

Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

26 Dec 2024|12:46 PM

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, cancer is expected to cause 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, making it a serious health issue in India.

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹3,000 Crore via QIP for Growth

Mankind Pharma Secures ₹3,000 Crore via QIP for Growth

20 Dec 2024|02:06 PM

The issue price includes a premium of ₹2,519 per share, aggregating a total of ₹2,999.99 crore.

Mankind Pharma Sees 30% Profit Surge in Q2

Mankind Pharma Sees 30% Profit Surge in Q2

6 Nov 2024|10:12 PM

Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% YoY, totaling ₹3,076.5 Crore, up from ₹2,708.1 Crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

CCI greenlights Mankind Pharma's Rs 13,630 crore takeover of Bharat Serums

CCI greenlights Mankind Pharma's Rs 13,630 crore takeover of Bharat Serums

3 Oct 2024|11:02 AM

Mankind announced in July that it would purchase the whole stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Mankind Pharma board approves ₹10,000 Crore fund raise

Mankind Pharma board approves ₹10,000 Crore fund raise

30 Sep 2024|07:41 PM

The company will offer commercial papers on the BSE in numerous tranches ranging from three to twelve months

