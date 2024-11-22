iifl-logo-icon 1
Marksans Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

260.5
(-5.26%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.32

45.32

134.03

40.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,177.39

1,066.01

650.64

558.79

Net Worth

1,222.71

1,111.33

784.67

599.72

Minority Interest

Debt

8.13

7.69

14.31

14.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

11.41

10.51

9.9

8.92

Total Liabilities

1,242.25

1,129.53

808.88

623.01

Fixed Assets

271.58

147.85

135.51

129.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

292.75

266.29

236.51

236.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2

1.87

0.89

0.43

Networking Capital

363.69

273.25

211.92

151.56

Inventories

190.85

130.95

103.68

93.69

Inventory Days

57.03

Sundry Debtors

370.17

305.49

246.78

168.93

Debtor Days

102.84

Other Current Assets

78.47

54.02

19.08

7.05

Sundry Creditors

-159.72

-111.58

-74.45

-64.16

Creditor Days

39.06

Other Current Liabilities

-116.08

-105.63

-83.17

-53.95

Cash

312.23

440.26

224.05

105.61

Total Assets

1,242.25

1,129.52

808.88

623.03

Marksans Pharma : related Articles

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for anti-allergy drug

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for anti-allergy drug

22 Nov 2024

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.

Read More

