Marksans Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.32
45.32
134.03
40.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,177.39
1,066.01
650.64
558.79
Net Worth
1,222.71
1,111.33
784.67
599.72
Minority Interest
Debt
8.13
7.69
14.31
14.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.41
10.51
9.9
8.92
Total Liabilities
1,242.25
1,129.53
808.88
623.01
Fixed Assets
271.58
147.85
135.51
129.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
292.75
266.29
236.51
236.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2
1.87
0.89
0.43
Networking Capital
363.69
273.25
211.92
151.56
Inventories
190.85
130.95
103.68
93.69
Inventory Days
57.03
Sundry Debtors
370.17
305.49
246.78
168.93
Debtor Days
102.84
Other Current Assets
78.47
54.02
19.08
7.05
Sundry Creditors
-159.72
-111.58
-74.45
-64.16
Creditor Days
39.06
Other Current Liabilities
-116.08
-105.63
-83.17
-53.95
Cash
312.23
440.26
224.05
105.61
Total Assets
1,242.25
1,129.52
808.88
623.03
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.