SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹300.95
Prev. Close₹297.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹887.62
Day's High₹300.95
Day's Low₹289.4
52 Week's High₹358.7
52 Week's Low₹130
Book Value₹29.08
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,148.55
P/E87.77
EPS3.39
Divi. Yield0.2
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.32
45.32
134.03
40.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,177.39
1,066.01
650.64
558.79
Net Worth
1,222.71
1,111.33
784.67
599.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
599.54
433.41
294.66
215.83
yoy growth (%)
38.33
47.08
36.51
-39.73
Raw materials
-337.91
-243.03
-169.34
-112.37
As % of sales
56.36
56.07
57.47
52.06
Employee costs
-54.63
-48.5
-45.85
-39.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
124.32
52.72
16.65
11.94
Depreciation
-15.19
-11.64
-12.25
-15
Tax paid
-25.94
-14.82
-4.22
-0.4
Working capital
82.13
-10.16
7.89
46.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.33
47.08
36.51
-39.73
Op profit growth
59.06
96.13
48.84
-76.42
EBIT growth
116.05
146.78
47.96
-83.19
Net profit growth
159.55
205
7.64
-83.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,177.41
1,852.14
1,490.84
1,376.18
1,134.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,177.41
1,852.14
1,490.84
1,376.18
1,134.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.42
59.31
41.85
6.69
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mark Saldanha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshavardhan Panigrahi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Seetharama Raju Buddharaju
Whole-time Director
Sandra Saldanha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Digant Mahesh Parikh
Whole-time Director
Varddhman Vikramaditya Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhinna Sundar Mohanty
Non Executive Director
Sunny Sharma
Independent Director
Shailaja Vardhan
Reports by Marksans Pharma Ltd
Summary
Marksans Pharma Limited was formerly incorporated as Tasc Pharmaceuticals Limited in April, 1982. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company was changed from Tasc Pharmaceuticals Limited to Marksans Pharma Limited with effect from 10th October, 2005. The Company primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulation. The Companys research and development facilities are located in Verna, Goa and R & D center in Navi Mumbai.In 2004-05, the Company amalgamated with M/s. Marksans Pharma Limited (formerly M/s. Glenmark Laboratories Limited) pursuant to High Court order dated 19th August, 2005. As provided in the approved Scheme of Amalgamation, necessary shares were issued to the shareholders of the M/s. Marksans Pharma Limited (formerly M/s. Glenmark Laboratories Limited). The Company acquired majority stake in Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Private Limited in 2005; further, it acquired two companies, Bell Sons & Company (Druggists) Limited and Relonchem Limited in the UK in 2008. The Company received first ANDA approval in the USA in 2011. It acquired Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. in the US in 2015. The Company launched the CNS-Cerebella division in FY 2017-18. It launched soft gelatin capsules, a niche category, Launched two products and received CRL for 4 ANDAs for approval with the USFDA. The Company commissioned a new R&D center at Navi Mumbai, apart from one in Goa in 2019-20. The Company acquired the bus
Read More
The Marksans Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹290.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd is ₹13148.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marksans Pharma Ltd is 87.77 and 10.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marksans Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marksans Pharma Ltd is ₹130 and ₹358.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marksans Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.96%, 3 Years at 68.92%, 1 Year at 69.89%, 6 Month at 78.98%, 3 Month at 3.04% and 1 Month at -14.75%.
