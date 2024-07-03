Summary

Marksans Pharma Limited was formerly incorporated as Tasc Pharmaceuticals Limited in April, 1982. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company was changed from Tasc Pharmaceuticals Limited to Marksans Pharma Limited with effect from 10th October, 2005. The Company primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulation. The Companys research and development facilities are located in Verna, Goa and R & D center in Navi Mumbai.In 2004-05, the Company amalgamated with M/s. Marksans Pharma Limited (formerly M/s. Glenmark Laboratories Limited) pursuant to High Court order dated 19th August, 2005. As provided in the approved Scheme of Amalgamation, necessary shares were issued to the shareholders of the M/s. Marksans Pharma Limited (formerly M/s. Glenmark Laboratories Limited). The Company acquired majority stake in Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Private Limited in 2005; further, it acquired two companies, Bell Sons & Company (Druggists) Limited and Relonchem Limited in the UK in 2008. The Company received first ANDA approval in the USA in 2011. It acquired Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. in the US in 2015. The Company launched the CNS-Cerebella division in FY 2017-18. It launched soft gelatin capsules, a niche category, Launched two products and received CRL for 4 ANDAs for approval with the USFDA. The Company commissioned a new R&D center at Navi Mumbai, apart from one in Goa in 2019-20. The Company acquired the bus

