Marksans Pharma Ltd Share Price

290.15
(-2.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open300.95
  • Day's High300.95
  • 52 Wk High358.7
  • Prev. Close297.9
  • Day's Low289.4
  • 52 Wk Low 130
  • Turnover (lac)887.62
  • P/E87.77
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value29.08
  • EPS3.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,148.55
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

Marksans Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

300.95

Prev. Close

297.9

Turnover(Lac.)

887.62

Day's High

300.95

Day's Low

289.4

52 Week's High

358.7

52 Week's Low

130

Book Value

29.08

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,148.55

P/E

87.77

EPS

3.39

Divi. Yield

0.2

Marksans Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Marksans Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for anti-allergy drug

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for anti-allergy drug

22 Nov 2024|02:54 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.

Marksans Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.87%

Non-Promoter- 25.41%

Institutions: 25.41%

Non-Institutions: 30.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marksans Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.32

45.32

134.03

40.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,177.39

1,066.01

650.64

558.79

Net Worth

1,222.71

1,111.33

784.67

599.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

599.54

433.41

294.66

215.83

yoy growth (%)

38.33

47.08

36.51

-39.73

Raw materials

-337.91

-243.03

-169.34

-112.37

As % of sales

56.36

56.07

57.47

52.06

Employee costs

-54.63

-48.5

-45.85

-39.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

124.32

52.72

16.65

11.94

Depreciation

-15.19

-11.64

-12.25

-15

Tax paid

-25.94

-14.82

-4.22

-0.4

Working capital

82.13

-10.16

7.89

46.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.33

47.08

36.51

-39.73

Op profit growth

59.06

96.13

48.84

-76.42

EBIT growth

116.05

146.78

47.96

-83.19

Net profit growth

159.55

205

7.64

-83.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,177.41

1,852.14

1,490.84

1,376.18

1,134.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,177.41

1,852.14

1,490.84

1,376.18

1,134.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

50.42

59.31

41.85

6.69

0.33

Marksans Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marksans Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mark Saldanha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshavardhan Panigrahi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Seetharama Raju Buddharaju

Whole-time Director

Sandra Saldanha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Digant Mahesh Parikh

Whole-time Director

Varddhman Vikramaditya Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhinna Sundar Mohanty

Non Executive Director

Sunny Sharma

Independent Director

Shailaja Vardhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marksans Pharma Ltd

Summary

Marksans Pharma Limited was formerly incorporated as Tasc Pharmaceuticals Limited in April, 1982. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, name of the Company was changed from Tasc Pharmaceuticals Limited to Marksans Pharma Limited with effect from 10th October, 2005. The Company primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulation. The Companys research and development facilities are located in Verna, Goa and R & D center in Navi Mumbai.In 2004-05, the Company amalgamated with M/s. Marksans Pharma Limited (formerly M/s. Glenmark Laboratories Limited) pursuant to High Court order dated 19th August, 2005. As provided in the approved Scheme of Amalgamation, necessary shares were issued to the shareholders of the M/s. Marksans Pharma Limited (formerly M/s. Glenmark Laboratories Limited). The Company acquired majority stake in Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Private Limited in 2005; further, it acquired two companies, Bell Sons & Company (Druggists) Limited and Relonchem Limited in the UK in 2008. The Company received first ANDA approval in the USA in 2011. It acquired Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. in the US in 2015. The Company launched the CNS-Cerebella division in FY 2017-18. It launched soft gelatin capsules, a niche category, Launched two products and received CRL for 4 ANDAs for approval with the USFDA. The Company commissioned a new R&D center at Navi Mumbai, apart from one in Goa in 2019-20. The Company acquired the bus
Company FAQs

What is the Marksans Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Marksans Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹290.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marksans Pharma Ltd is ₹13148.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marksans Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marksans Pharma Ltd is 87.77 and 10.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marksans Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marksans Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marksans Pharma Ltd is ₹130 and ₹358.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marksans Pharma Ltd?

Marksans Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.96%, 3 Years at 68.92%, 1 Year at 69.89%, 6 Month at 78.98%, 3 Month at 3.04% and 1 Month at -14.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marksans Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marksans Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.87 %
Institutions - 25.41 %
Public - 30.71 %

