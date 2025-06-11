iifl-logo
OrbiMed to Offload 2.27% Stake in Marksans Pharma via Block Deal

11 Jun 2025 , 12:34 PM

OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI Ltd, a global healthcare-focused investment fund, is trimming its stake in Marksans Pharma Ltd through a block deal initiated on Tuesday, June 10. The company is set to sell around 2.27% of its equity holding in Marksans Pharma, a transaction estimated at roughly ₹256.8 crore.

The block deal has been launched at a floor price of ₹249.95 per share, signaling a strategic partial exit by the investor. The stake on offer represents just over 2% of the company’s total equity base, and is expected to be picked up by institutional buyers. This divestment comes soon after a regulatory win for Marksans Pharma in its key export market.

In May, the company announced that Relonchem Ltd, its UK-based subsidiary, received a marketing authorisation from the UKMHRA for its Metformin Hydrochloride oral solution. The product has been cleared in the 500 mg/5 ml strength, and is intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, particularly in patients who require oral liquids instead of tablets.

Marksans said the UK approval marks a meaningful step in its effort to scale operations in the anti-diabetic space, a high-demand therapeutic category.

The company also highlighted the significance of offering liquid dosage forms, especially for diabetic patients with swallowing difficulties, further expanding its reach in the UK market. With this nod, Marksans adds another regulated product to its portfolio, reinforcing its long-term strategy of targeting niche generics across developed markets.

