Dear Shareholders,

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the THIRTY SECOND (32nd) Annual Report along with the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(H in Million)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover 8,532.73 6,552.04 21,774.07 18,521.39 Profit before Tax expenses 1,718.92 1,320.35 4,235.26 3,376.53 Less: Tax expenses 381.34 291.69 1,086.31 723.32 Profit after Tax 1,337.58 1,028.66 3,148.95 2,653.21

OPERATIONS/STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

During the year 2023-24, your Company achieved turnover of H 8,532.73 Million with net profit of H 1,337.58 Million as compared to turnover of H 6,552.04 Million with net profit of H 1,028.66 Million in the previous year.

On consolidated basis, your Company achieved turnover of H 21,774.07 Million with net profit of H 3,148.95 Million as compared to turnover of H 18,521.39 Million with net profit of H 2,653.21 Million in the previous year. During the year, US and North America Formulation business reported growth of 18.5%, Europe and UK formulation business reported growth of 22.9%, Australia and New Zealand formulation business reported growth of 4.4%.

In compliance with the IND AS on Consolidated Financial Statements, this Annual Report also includes Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year under review.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024 recommended a final dividend of H 0.60/- (60%) per equity share of H 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Total cash outflow on account of dividend payment will be H 271.90 Million for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Dividend will be paid in compliance with applicable regulations and in accordance with Companys

Dividend Distribution policy. The Dividend Distribution policy is available on the Companys website https://www.marksanspharma. com/pdf/dividend-distribution-policy.pdf.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES i. Marksans Pharma (UK) Limited, through step down subsidiaries Bell, Sons & Co. (Druggists) Limited and Relonchem Limited which operates in the European markets, has achieved sales of H 9,266.59 Million as compared to sales of H 7,660.99 Million during previous year.

ii. Marksans Pharma Inc., through step down subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. which operates mainly in US and North America, has achieved sales of H 8,759.89 Million as compared to sales of H

7,613.03 Million during previous year. iii. Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Ltd. (your company holds 60% of the share capital) which operates mainly in Australia and New Zealand has achieved sales of H 2,009.25 Million as compared to sales of H 1,926.86 Million during previous year. iv. Access Healthcare for Medical Products L.L.C, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates mainly in UAE and neighboring countries has achieved sales of H 168.61 Million as compared to sales of H 218.48 Million during previous year.

Pursuant to a Central Governments Circular dated February 08, 2011, the audited accounts together with Directors Report and Auditors

Report of the subsidiaries namely Marksans Pharma (U.K.) Limited, Marksans Pharma Inc. and Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Limited are not being appended to the Annual Report. However, a statement giving information in aggregate for each subsidiary including step down subsidiaries are attached to the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Statement containing the salient features of financial statements of subsidiary companies and their contribution to the overall performance of the company are given in Note No. 42(a) (Form AOC-1) of the consolidated financial statements and forms part of this report.

Your Company has no Joint Ventures and Associate Companies.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A report on Management Discussion and Analysis covering industry structure and developments, financial and operational performance of the Company, risks, concerns, opportunities, threats and outlook forms a part of this Report.

RESERVES

Your Company has not transferred any amount out of the profit of the year to the General Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no change in the capital structure of the Company.

Your Company has neither issued any equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor issued ESOP or sweat equity shares to Directors or employees, under any Scheme.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

As on March 31, 2024, the composition of the Board of Directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, with an appropriate mix of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors. The Board comprises of 8 (Eight) Directors, of which 5 (Five) Directors are Non-Executive of which 4 (four) are Independent and 3 (Three) Directors are Executive. The list of Directors of the Company has been disclosed as part of the Corporate Governance Report

a. Appointment / Resignation of Directors: i. Dr. Meena Rani Surana (DIN: 08863769) resigned from the Board as an Independent Director with effect from May 30, 2023.

ii. Mrs. Shailaja Vardhan (DIN: 10172764) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of up to five years with effect from May 30, 2023 till May 29, 2028 by the Board based on recommendation of the NRC of the Company. Members approved the said appointment at the 31st AGM.

iii. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, passed a circular resolution dated July 09, 2024 for re-appointment of Mr. Abhinna Sundar Mohanty (DIN: 00007995) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of up to five years with effect from July 11, 2024 to July

10, 2029. The said re-appointment is subject to members approval at the ensuing AGM.

iv. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 13, 2024, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has re-appointed Mr. Varddhman Vikramaditya Jain (DIN: 08338573) as a Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from January 24, 2025 to January 23, 2028. The said appointment is subject to members approval at the ensuing AGM.

b. Retirement of Director by rotation:

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Varddhman Vikramaditya Jain (DIN: 08338573) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible for re-appointment, offers himself for re-appointment.

c. Appointment / Resignation of Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year under review, there is no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the financial year 2023-24, the Board met 5 (five) times on 30.05.2023, 01.08.2023, 11.08.2023, 09.11.2023 and 13.02.2024.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

Your Company has in place a policy relating to nomination and remuneration of directors as well as key managerial personnel and other employees formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, inter alia, provides for the following:

1. The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director in terms of Diversity Policy of the Board and recommend to the Board his / her appointment.

2. For the appointment of KMP (other than Managing Director / Whole-time Director) or Senior Management, a person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for the appointment. For administrative convenience, the Managing Director is authorised to identify and appoint a suitable person for the position of KMP (other than Managing Director / Whole-time Director) and Senior Management.

3. The remuneration / compensation / commission, etc., as the case maybe,totheManaging/Whole-timeDirectorisdeterminedbythe Nomination and Remuneration Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. Such remuneration / compensation / commission, etc., as the case may be, is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and is in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under. Remuneration of KMP (other than Managing Director / Whole-time Director) and Senior Management is decided by the Managing Director based on the standard market practice and prevailing HR policies of the Company.

4. The remuneration / commission / sitting fees, as the case may be, to the Non-Executive Director / Independent Director, is in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under for the time being in force or as may be decided by the Committee / Board / shareholders.

5. An Independent Director is not entitled to stock option of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(14) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the Financial Year 2023-24, Mr. Mark Saldanha, Managing Director of the Company has also received remuneration ofH 1,19,21,760.00 from the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories Inc.

EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE OF BOARD, COMMITTEE AND DIRECTORS

Performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, the Committees of Directors and all individual Directors including Independent Directors has been carried out for the year under review in accordance with the criteria framed pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Guidance Notes issued by SEBI.

Performance Evaluation of each individual Director including Independent director:

A questionnaire containing performance evaluation criteria was circulated to each Director including Independent Directors. The Directors filled-up the questionnaire pertaining to other Directors (except for himself/herself) and submitted the same to the Chairman of the Board for review.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also carried out performance evaluation of each director of the Company for the year 2023-24. The evaluation of each director was done by all the other Directors (other than the director being evaluated) in accordance with the performance criteria suggested by the Committee and applicable SEBI Guidance Note.

Performance Evaluation of the Board and Committees of Directors:

The Board reviewed a questionnaire containing performance criteria for the Board and the Committees of Directors. For the evaluation, the Board took into consideration composition of the Board and Committees of Directors, frequency of the meetings, attendance of each directors at the Board and respective Committee Meetings, discharge of key functions and responsibilities prescribed under law, effectiveness of corporate governance practices in the Company, integrity of the Companys accounting/auditing and financial reporting/ control systems, etc.

All the Independent Directors of your Company had a separate meeting without the attendance of executive Directors and management personnel and reviewed the performance of the Board of Directors as a whole, the Chairman of the Board and the executive non-independent directors during the year 2023-24. The Independent Directors have also reviewed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the directors that was necessary for the directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The results of the above performance evaluations are satisfactory and adequate and meet the requirement of the Company.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule IV of the Act and rules made there under, as well as Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing regulations and they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. The Independent Directors also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. In the opinion of the Board, the independent directors fulfilled the conditions specified in the above Act and Regulations and are independent of the management.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company conducts familiarization programme for Independent Directors to enable them to understand their roles, rights and responsibilities and proactively keeps them informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry.

Companys policy on the familiarization program for the independent directors as well as details of familiarization programme imparted during the year is available on the Companys web link at https:// www.marksanspharma.com/pdf/familiarisation-programme-for-independent-directors-2023-24.pdf

COMMITTEES OF THE COMPANY

Currently the Company has five committees; The Audit Committee,

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, The Stakeholders

Relationship Committee, The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and The Risk Management Committee. Details of the composition of these committees are given in the Corporate Governance Report section of this Annual Report.

POLICIES AND CODES

Your Company always strives to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in all its business transactions. SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated formulation of certain policies and codes for all listed companies. All the policies and codes adopted by your Company are available on the web link at http://marksanspharma.com/codes-policies.html. These policies and codes are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement. Key policies and codes that have been adopted by the Company are as follows:

Name of the Policy and Code with weblink Brief Description Code of Conduct for Directors & Employees http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/ Code-of-Conduct.pdf The Code envisages Directors and employees of the Company to observe in day to day operations of the Company Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading in securities http:// marksanspharma.com/pdf/Code-Of-Conduct-Insider-Trading.pdf The Code provides framework for dealing with securities of the Company by directors and employees of the Company Policy on Related Party Transactions http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/Policy- on-materiality-of-related-party-transactions-and-on-dealing-with-related- party-transactions.pdf The Policy regulates all transactions between the Company and its related parties Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/ CSR-Poilcy.pdf The Policy outlines Companys strategy to bring about a positive impact on society Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/ whistle-blower-policy.pdf The Policy provides for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys codes of conduct and ethics Policy for determination of materiality of events or information and disclosures https://www.marksanspharma.com/pdf/policy-for-determination-of- materiality-of-events-or-information-and-disclosures.pdf The policy provides for determination of materiality of events or information and disclosures of the same to stock exchanges Code of Practice and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/code-of-fair-disclosure.pdf The Code envisages fair disclosure of events and occurrences that could impact price discovery in the market for the Companys securities. Policy for determining Material Subsidiary http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/ policy-on-material-subsidiary.pdf The Policy provides criteria when a subsidiary becomes a material subsidiary Dividend Distribution Policy http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/dividend- distribution-policy.pdf Nomination and Remuneration Policy http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/ nomination-and-remuneration-policy.pdf The Policy envisages criteria for distribution of dividend. Policy provides for criteria for appointment and remuneration of Directors and Employees of the Company.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and therefore, there are no deposits which are outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, are given in Note No. 6 of the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D)

Your Company is committed to continuously fund its R&D capabilities.

One of the Companys biggest strength lies in vibrant and productive

R&D function that has continuously placed your Company ahead through consistent development of niche technology, processes and products. Your Company will continue to invest in R&D to keep pace with the changing global scenario.

Your Company has a Research & Development Centre at Verna, Goa and at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra to foray into new segments, respond to globally unmet therapeutic needs, enhance the Companys opportunity responsiveness and file a larger number of ANDAs.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCES

Your Companys facilities in UK and USA are approved by UK MHRA and

US FDA respectively. The Goa facility has also gone through GMP audit by US FDA, UK MHRA and Australian TGA Authorities.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure - A.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has in place adequate system of internal control and management information systems which covers all financial and operating functions. These systems are designed in a manner which provides assurance with regard to maintenance of strict accounting control, optimum efficiency in operations and utilization of resources as well as financial reporting, protection of Companys tangible and intangible assets and compliance with policies, applicable laws, rules and regulations. Your Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. The Audit Committee has a process for timely check for compliance with the operating systems, accounting procedures and policies. Major risks identified by the Company are systematically addressed through mitigating action on continuing basis.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Your Company continues to make required investments in the Information Technology area to cope up with the growing information technological needs necessary to manage operations efficiently. Your Company has implemented state-of-the-art IT applications in automating the processes in Quality, Manufacturing and R & D. Your Company has also invested significant amount of resources to build IT platform to de-risk manufacturing process and to adopt best practices in the industry. The implementations spread across Lab automation, instrument integration and manufacturing execution systems. Virtually every aspect of your Companys operations is carried out through SAP

(Systems Applications and Products in Data Processing) Enterprise Resource Planning.

HEALTH, SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT

Your Company is committed to ensure Safety and sound Health of the employees at the work place. Your Company is also committed to strengthen pollution prevention and waste management practices for a safe and healthy environment. The Companys Plants are in compliance with environmental regulations.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Your Company has not entered into any transaction during the year with any related parties which are not at arms length basis.

All Related Party Transactions (with the subsidiaries) that were entered into during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business on arms length basis and repetitive in nature. These transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for information and entered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Audit Committee has granted omnibus (ad hoc) approval for Related Party Transactions as per the provisions and restrictions contained in the policy framed under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions is available on the Companys web link at http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/Policy-on-materiality-of-related-party-transactions-andon-dealing-with-related-party-transactions.pdf. Particulars of related party transactions entered into during the FY 2023-24 have been disclosed under Note No. 39(c) of the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statement. Details of material transactions with the related parties entered into during the year are disclosed in Form – AOC – 2 annexed to this report as Annexure - B.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has in place a Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. Under the policy, an effective vigil mechanism for directors and employees has been established to report their genuine concerns, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys codes of conduct. The details of establishment of the Whistle-Blower Policy have been disclosed on the Companys web link at http://marksanspharma.com/pdf/whistle-blower-policy.pdf. The said mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of the persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee. During the financial year 2023-24, no employee of the Company was denied access to the Audit Committee and there were no instances of any unethical behaviour, actual or suspicious fraud or violation in the

Companys operational policies.

RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Your directors are aware of the risks associated with the Companys business. Your Company makes timely and regular analysis of various risks associated with the Companys business and takes corrective actions for managing/mitigating the same. Your Company has institutionalized the policy/process for identifying, minimizing and mitigating risks under the supervision of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. The key risks and mitigation measures are also reviewed by the Audit Committee. There is no element of risk which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your company understands its responsibility towards the society, community and environment and is committed to spend sensibly to meet its CSR objectives. The report on the CSR activities undertaken by the Company in the format prescribed under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2021 is given in Annexure – C annexed to this Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company is fully committed to uphold and maintain dignity of women working in the Company and has zero tolerance towards any actions which may fall under the ambit of sexual harassment at work place. The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committees have been set up in compliance with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the said Act to redress complaints regarding sexual harassment at Mumbai office, Goa plants and R&D Centre at Navi Mumbai. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints related to sexual harassment at any of the locations and the necessary annual report has been submitted to the competent authority in this regard.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. During the year under review, securities of the Company were not suspended from trading on the stock exchanges on which they are listed.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of Business of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance is an ethical business process to create and enhance value of stakeholders and reputation of an organization. Your directors function as trustees of the shareholders and ensure long term economic value for its stakeholders. Pursuant to Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a detailed report on Corporate Governance and a certificate from the Auditors regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this report as Annexure - D.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the requirements of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in the prescribed Format proposed to be submitted to the Registrar of Companies for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at http://marksanspharma.com/annual-reports.html.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016

There is no application made nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

EMPLOYEES

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed to this report as Annexure - E.

The statement showing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure - F.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The guiding principle of HR Policy at your Company is that the "Intellectual Capital" and dedication of employees will help the Company emerge as a successful player in this highly competitive scenario. The recruitment procedure ensures that people with talent and the right skill sets are selected. Nurturing of talent and a Performance Management System (PMS) is in place to ensure that the coordinated efforts of our people lead to achievement of the Business Goals of the company.

Empowerment and a motivational package ensure that employees keep performing at peak levels. The HR Policy is directed towards creating "Ownership of Goals" at each level and synchronizing the efforts of all employees to achieve the companys quality and business goals.

Development of skills through mentoring and training by our seasoned professionals ensures that the talent pool keeps expanding. The Leadership Role played by our senior professionals helps to keep the next rung of leadership ready to take up the challenges thrown up by the global market.

The management helps the process of decision making by decentralizing and empowering professionals to execute tasks in a speedy manner. The management fosters information sharing and free exchange of ideas. Above all, the sense of ownership and empowerment to take decisions helps the Company to adapt and be ahead of the competition in this rapidly changing global environment.

The industrial relation at all the plant sites of your Company is cordial.

As on March 31, 2024, the Companys permanent employee strength is

815 (852 as on March 31, 2023).

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of provisions of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

- in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; - they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Profit of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024; - proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; - the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; - proper internal finance controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; - they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Annexure – G.

AUDIT & AUDITORS

Statutory Audit:

The Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements, both standalone and consolidated for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Auditors reports for the financial year 2023

24 do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s Jinesh Dedhia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. 54731, Certificate of Practice No. 20229) as Secretarial Auditor to undertake Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this report as Annexure - H. There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark made by the auditor in their report.

Cost Audit:

The Company has maintained the cost accounts and cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. However your Company is a 100% export oriented unit and therefore, it is exempted from audit of its cost accounting records.

Reporting of Frauds:

There was no instance of any fraud during the year under review which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee or the Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed there under.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively.

APPRECIATION:

The Directors place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by the employees at all levels enabling the Company to achieve the performance during the year under review.

The Directors also appreciate the valuable co-operation and continued support extended by Companys Bankers, Medical Professionals, Business

Associates and Investors who have put their faith in the Company.