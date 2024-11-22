|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|MARKSANS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|MARKSANS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter ended June 30 2024 Kindly find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|MARKSANS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and; Recommendation of dividend for FY2023-24 The Board has approved final dividend of Rs. 0.60 per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|MARKSANS PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Quarterly financial results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.Read More
