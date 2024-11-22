Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.33
24.27
18.97
-14.12
Op profit growth
76.64
122.26
93.32
-67.16
EBIT growth
86.92
176.46
176.91
-81.47
Net profit growth
103.84
255.25
272.68
-88.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.67
16.95
9.47
5.83
EBIT margin
22.53
14.62
6.57
2.82
Net profit margin
17.33
10.31
3.6
1.15
RoCE
37.8
25.56
10.32
3.9
RoNW
7.83
5.28
1.82
0.49
RoA
7.26
4.5
1.41
0.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.83
2.95
0.87
0
Dividend per share
0.25
0.1
0.05
0.05
Cash EPS
4.94
2.2
0.14
-0.51
Book value per share
21.65
15.53
11.5
10.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.56
4.71
36.37
0
P/CEPS
10.1
6.29
212.31
-90.8
P/B
2.3
0.89
2.75
4.45
EV/EBIDTA
5.38
2.62
15.81
38.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
7.48
192.97
Tax payout
-21.05
-23.17
-28.1
-23.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.33
67.62
84.88
110.58
Inventory days
85.68
74
81.62
85.13
Creditor days
-49.11
-36.45
-52.92
-70.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-38.83
-18.96
-5.87
-3.19
Net debt / equity
-0.2
-0.1
0.16
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.52
-0.33
0.9
1.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.23
-48.04
-57.31
-59.79
Employee costs
-14.33
-14.84
-16.18
-19.51
Other costs
-17.74
-20.16
-17.01
-14.85
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.Read More
