|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
599.54
433.41
294.66
215.83
yoy growth (%)
38.33
47.08
36.51
-39.73
Raw materials
-337.91
-243.03
-169.34
-112.37
As % of sales
56.36
56.07
57.47
52.06
Employee costs
-54.63
-48.5
-45.85
-39.77
As % of sales
9.11
11.19
15.56
18.42
Other costs
-93.28
-70.38
-43
-39.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.55
16.24
14.59
18.16
Operating profit
113.71
71.48
36.44
24.48
OPM
18.96
16.49
12.36
11.34
Depreciation
-15.19
-11.64
-12.25
-15
Interest expense
-5.34
-7.29
-7.66
-4.49
Other income
31.15
0.17
0.12
6.95
Profit before tax
124.32
52.72
16.65
11.94
Taxes
-25.94
-14.82
-4.22
-0.4
Tax rate
-20.87
-28.11
-25.37
-3.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
98.38
37.9
12.42
11.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
98.38
37.9
12.42
11.54
yoy growth (%)
159.55
205
7.64
-83.84
NPM
16.4
8.74
4.21
5.34
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.Read More
