Marksans Pharma’s Relonchem Gets UK MHRA Approval for Baclofen 10 mg

Marksans Pharma Ltd shares recorded gains on Tuesday, following a significant regulatory approval obtained by its UK-based subsidiary, Relonchem Ltd. Relonchem Ltd has secured Marketing Authorisation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Baclofen 10 mg Tablets. Baclofen is a muscle relaxant primarily prescribed to treat muscle spasms, cramping, and tightness associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal injuries.

Marksans Pharma officially announced the approval via an exchange filing on March 19, 2025. Headquartered in Mumbai, Marksans Pharma focuses on research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations across global markets. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK, all of which are approved by key global regulatory agencies, including USFDA, UK MHRA, and Australian TGA.

The latest MHRA approval follows a similar milestone in February 2025, when Relonchem Ltd received approval for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg Film-coated Tablets, widely used for fever reduction and pain relief.