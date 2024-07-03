Marksans Pharma Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
641.92
590.62
560.01
586.13
531.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
641.92
590.62
560.01
586.13
531.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.06
14.95
16.53
4.8
19
Total Income
652.98
605.57
576.54
590.93
550.23
Total Expenditure
506.24
462.18
450.37
453.11
417.29
PBIDT
146.74
143.39
126.17
137.82
132.95
Interest
2.63
2.92
4.84
3.16
1.63
PBDT
144.11
140.46
121.33
134.66
131.32
Depreciation
19.51
20.44
21.06
22
17.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
36.29
30.01
30.74
28.07
29.78
Deferred Tax
-9.45
0.94
-8.11
1.63
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
97.76
89.07
77.64
82.97
83.85
Minority Interest After NP
1.04
0.32
-0.65
-0.27
0.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.72
88.75
78.29
83.24
83.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.72
88.75
78.29
83.24
83.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.13
1.96
1.73
1.84
1.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.32
45.32
45.32
45.32
45.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.85
24.27
22.52
23.51
25.02
PBDTM(%)
22.44
23.78
21.66
22.97
24.71
PATM(%)
15.22
15.08
13.86
14.15
15.78
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg.Read More
