iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

24 Sep 2025 , 09:58 AM

Marksans Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Relonchem Limited, has received marketing authorisation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for moxonidine tablets in 200 mcg and 400 mcg strengths.

Moxonidine is prescribed for the treatment of hypertension and the approval strengthens Relonchem’s growing product presence in the UK. In June, Relonchem also secured approval for oxybutynin hydrochloride oral solution, used in managing symptoms of an overactive bladder.

Marksans is simultaneously expanding in the US, where its arm Time-Cap Laboratories received an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its New York facility on June 30.

On the financial front, the company reported a 34.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹58.3 crore in Q1 FY26, hit by ramp-up costs, a one-time expected credit loss provision, and forex adjustments.

Revenue rose 5% to ₹620 crore, supported by new launches in the US and easing input costs, while gross profit climbed nearly 9%. EBITDA fell 22% to ₹100 crore, with margins contracting to 16.1% compared with 21.7% in the same quarter last year.

Managing Director Mark Saldanha said the quarter was seasonally soft, but emphasised that the profitability impact was temporary and the company’s long-term growth trajectory remains unchanged.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • healthcare sector
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Marksans Pharma
  • Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:58 AM
IHCL Acquires ₹100.83 Crore Stake in Subsidiary ELEL Hotels via Rights Issue

IHCL Acquires ₹100.83 Crore Stake in Subsidiary ELEL Hotels via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:50 AM
Cochin Shipyard, Korea’s KSOE Sign MoU for ₹3,700 Crore Shipbuilding Expansion

Cochin Shipyard, Korea’s KSOE Sign MoU for ₹3,700 Crore Shipbuilding Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:49 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|06:30 AM
Ganesh Consumer Products Limited – A Fast Growing Packaged Foods Player

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited – A Fast Growing Packaged Foods Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.