Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Marksans Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Relonchem Limited, has received marketing authorisation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for moxonidine tablets in 200 mcg and 400 mcg strengths.

Moxonidine is prescribed for the treatment of hypertension and the approval strengthens Relonchem’s growing product presence in the UK. In June, Relonchem also secured approval for oxybutynin hydrochloride oral solution, used in managing symptoms of an overactive bladder.

Marksans is simultaneously expanding in the US, where its arm Time-Cap Laboratories received an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its New York facility on June 30.

On the financial front, the company reported a 34.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹58.3 crore in Q1 FY26, hit by ramp-up costs, a one-time expected credit loss provision, and forex adjustments.

Revenue rose 5% to ₹620 crore, supported by new launches in the US and easing input costs, while gross profit climbed nearly 9%. EBITDA fell 22% to ₹100 crore, with margins contracting to 16.1% compared with 21.7% in the same quarter last year.

Managing Director Mark Saldanha said the quarter was seasonally soft, but emphasised that the profitability impact was temporary and the company’s long-term growth trajectory remains unchanged.

