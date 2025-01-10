Mercantile Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.92
111.92
111.92
111.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.39
179.21
199.1
175.12
Net Worth
328.31
291.13
311.02
287.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
4
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.28
7.29
0
0
Total Liabilities
349.59
302.42
311.02
287.04
Fixed Assets
68.91
60.82
61.74
106.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
232.3
180.08
149.25
92.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.95
2.57
13.97
13.72
Networking Capital
42.37
57.84
83.78
54.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.57
4.5
3.7
3.57
Debtor Days
84.2
Other Current Assets
49.82
65.27
96.07
63.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.48
0
-0.28
-0.19
Creditor Days
4.48
Other Current Liabilities
-13.54
-11.93
-15.71
-12.49
Cash
3.07
1.12
2.28
19.47
Total Assets
349.6
302.43
311.02
287.05
