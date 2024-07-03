Mercantile Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
45
34.09
27.3
27.98
28.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45
34.09
27.3
27.98
28.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.42
5.5
5.27
3.87
5.35
Total Income
48.42
39.59
32.57
31.85
33.53
Total Expenditure
52.01
31.1
25.03
24.41
25.51
PBIDT
-3.58
8.5
7.54
7.44
8.01
Interest
1.1
0.71
0.8
0.75
0.74
PBDT
-4.68
7.78
6.74
6.7
7.28
Depreciation
0.78
0.73
0.74
0.77
0.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.42
2.07
2.25
2.15
1.6
Deferred Tax
3.28
-0.24
-0.32
-0.46
-0.37
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.16
5.22
4.06
4.24
5.23
Minority Interest After NP
0.3
-0.57
-1.52
-1.32
0.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.74
6.46
6.87
8.38
6.12
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.15
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.59
6.46
6.87
8.38
6.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.93
0.52
0.51
0.51
0.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.92
111.92
111.92
111.92
111.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.95
24.93
27.61
26.59
28.42
PBDTM(%)
-10.4
22.82
24.68
23.94
25.83
PATM(%)
-22.57
15.31
14.87
15.15
18.55
No Record Found
