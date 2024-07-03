iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercantile Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

23.33
(1.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

45

34.09

27.3

27.98

28.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45

34.09

27.3

27.98

28.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.42

5.5

5.27

3.87

5.35

Total Income

48.42

39.59

32.57

31.85

33.53

Total Expenditure

52.01

31.1

25.03

24.41

25.51

PBIDT

-3.58

8.5

7.54

7.44

8.01

Interest

1.1

0.71

0.8

0.75

0.74

PBDT

-4.68

7.78

6.74

6.7

7.28

Depreciation

0.78

0.73

0.74

0.77

0.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.42

2.07

2.25

2.15

1.6

Deferred Tax

3.28

-0.24

-0.32

-0.46

-0.37

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.16

5.22

4.06

4.24

5.23

Minority Interest After NP

0.3

-0.57

-1.52

-1.32

0.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.74

6.46

6.87

8.38

6.12

Extra-ordinary Items

-5.15

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.59

6.46

6.87

8.38

6.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.93

0.52

0.51

0.51

0.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

111.92

111.92

111.92

111.92

111.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.95

24.93

27.61

26.59

28.42

PBDTM(%)

-10.4

22.82

24.68

23.94

25.83

PATM(%)

-22.57

15.31

14.87

15.15

18.55

