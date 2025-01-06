iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mercantile Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.98
(-2.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercantile Ventures Ltd

Mercantile Vent. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.44

6.86

6.6

3.28

Depreciation

-0.97

-0.95

-1.11

-1.11

Tax paid

-2.44

1.66

-4.84

-1.1

Working capital

8.56

15.97

-37.98

58.02

Other operating items

Operating

14.59

23.55

-37.34

59.08

Capital expenditure

0.07

-19.16

-0.07

42.71

Free cash flow

14.67

4.39

-37.42

101.79

Equity raised

315.3

266.09

265.52

313.39

Investing

19.36

10.14

0.55

17.91

Financing

0

-1.68

2.18

-4.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

349.34

278.94

230.84

428.43

Mercantile Vent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercantile Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.