Mercantile Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.44
6.86
6.6
3.28
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.95
-1.11
-1.11
Tax paid
-2.44
1.66
-4.84
-1.1
Working capital
8.56
15.97
-37.98
58.02
Other operating items
Operating
14.59
23.55
-37.34
59.08
Capital expenditure
0.07
-19.16
-0.07
42.71
Free cash flow
14.67
4.39
-37.42
101.79
Equity raised
315.3
266.09
265.52
313.39
Investing
19.36
10.14
0.55
17.91
Financing
0
-1.68
2.18
-4.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
349.34
278.94
230.84
428.43
