Mercantile Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

23.5
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

17.84

16.74

15.39

16.13

15.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17.84

16.74

15.39

16.13

15.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

8.25

2.47

1.53

0.79

Total Income

18.94

25

17.86

17.67

15.98

Total Expenditure

17.17

16.8

18.15

25

14.22

PBIDT

1.77

8.2

-0.29

-7.33

1.76

Interest

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.55

0.25

PBDT

1.52

7.95

-0.53

-7.88

1.51

Depreciation

0.24

0.23

0.21

0.27

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.49

1.28

0.63

0.43

0.43

Deferred Tax

-0.18

-0.32

-0.08

-0.15

-0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

0.96

6.76

-1.29

-8.45

1.01

Minority Interest After NP

0.15

1.13

0.06

-4.01

-0.15

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.81

5.63

-1.34

-5.07

1.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.01

0.19

-9.42

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.81

5.62

-1.53

4.35

1.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.5

-0.12

-0.4

0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

111.92

111.92

111.92

111.92

111.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.92

48.98

-1.88

-45.44

11.58

PBDTM(%)

8.52

47.49

-3.44

-48.85

9.94

PATM(%)

5.38

40.38

-8.38

-52.38

6.64

