Mercantile Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
17.84
16.74
15.39
16.13
15.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.84
16.74
15.39
16.13
15.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
8.25
2.47
1.53
0.79
Total Income
18.94
25
17.86
17.67
15.98
Total Expenditure
17.17
16.8
18.15
25
14.22
PBIDT
1.77
8.2
-0.29
-7.33
1.76
Interest
0.26
0.25
0.24
0.55
0.25
PBDT
1.52
7.95
-0.53
-7.88
1.51
Depreciation
0.24
0.23
0.21
0.27
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.49
1.28
0.63
0.43
0.43
Deferred Tax
-0.18
-0.32
-0.08
-0.15
-0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
0.96
6.76
-1.29
-8.45
1.01
Minority Interest After NP
0.15
1.13
0.06
-4.01
-0.15
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.81
5.63
-1.34
-5.07
1.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.01
0.19
-9.42
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.81
5.62
-1.53
4.35
1.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.5
-0.12
-0.4
0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.92
111.92
111.92
111.92
111.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.92
48.98
-1.88
-45.44
11.58
PBDTM(%)
8.52
47.49
-3.44
-48.85
9.94
PATM(%)
5.38
40.38
-8.38
-52.38
6.64
