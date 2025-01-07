Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.47
16.06
5.14
4.68
yoy growth (%)
-3.64
211.93
9.84
10.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.05
-0.91
-0.72
-0.62
As % of sales
6.79
5.71
14.1
13.37
Other costs
-11.27
-11.7
-2.24
-2.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.87
72.88
43.66
51.66
Operating profit
3.14
3.43
2.17
1.63
OPM
20.32
21.4
42.23
34.96
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.95
-1.11
-1.11
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.2
-0.63
-1.91
Other income
7.46
4.58
6.18
4.68
Profit before tax
9.44
6.86
6.6
3.28
Taxes
-2.44
1.66
-4.84
-1.1
Tax rate
-25.92
24.3
-73.4
-33.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.99
8.53
1.75
2.18
Exceptional items
0.28
7.31
-0.98
-30.81
Net profit
7.28
15.85
0.77
-28.62
yoy growth (%)
-54.07
1,950.23
-102.7
-808.52
NPM
47.05
98.71
15.01
-610.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.