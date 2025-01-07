iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mercantile Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.51
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercantile Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.47

16.06

5.14

4.68

yoy growth (%)

-3.64

211.93

9.84

10.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.91

-0.72

-0.62

As % of sales

6.79

5.71

14.1

13.37

Other costs

-11.27

-11.7

-2.24

-2.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.87

72.88

43.66

51.66

Operating profit

3.14

3.43

2.17

1.63

OPM

20.32

21.4

42.23

34.96

Depreciation

-0.97

-0.95

-1.11

-1.11

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.2

-0.63

-1.91

Other income

7.46

4.58

6.18

4.68

Profit before tax

9.44

6.86

6.6

3.28

Taxes

-2.44

1.66

-4.84

-1.1

Tax rate

-25.92

24.3

-73.4

-33.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.99

8.53

1.75

2.18

Exceptional items

0.28

7.31

-0.98

-30.81

Net profit

7.28

15.85

0.77

-28.62

yoy growth (%)

-54.07

1,950.23

-102.7

-808.52

NPM

47.05

98.71

15.01

-610.74

Mercantile Vent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercantile Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.