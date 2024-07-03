iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercantile Ventures Ltd Share Price

23.44
(-0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:00 AM

  • Open23.55
  • Day's High24.5
  • 52 Wk High37.14
  • Prev. Close23.55
  • Day's Low23.02
  • 52 Wk Low 19
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)262.34
  • Div. Yield0
Mercantile Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mercantile Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mercantile Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.73%

Foreign: 12.72%

Indian: 60.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mercantile Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.92

111.92

111.92

111.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

216.39

179.21

199.1

175.12

Net Worth

328.31

291.13

311.02

287.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.47

16.06

5.14

4.68

yoy growth (%)

-3.64

211.93

9.84

10.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.91

-0.72

-0.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.44

6.86

6.6

3.28

Depreciation

-0.97

-0.95

-1.11

-1.11

Tax paid

-2.44

1.66

-4.84

-1.1

Working capital

8.56

15.97

-37.98

58.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.64

211.93

9.84

10.41

Op profit growth

-8.49

58.06

32.7

47.25

EBIT growth

36.33

-2.28

39.08

-34.06

Net profit growth

-54.07

1,950.23

-102.7

-808.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

60.39

47.15

37.04

37.3

38.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

60.39

47.15

37.04

37.3

38.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.9

9.24

19.11

7.23

6.45

Mercantile Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mercantile Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

AL Chandramouli

Whole-time Director

E N Rangaswami

Independent Director

Sashikala Srikanth

Independent Director

B Narendran

Non Executive Director

K Gopalakrishnan

Independent Director

Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Oberoi Jangit M

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mercantile Ventures Ltd

Summary

Mercantile Ventures Limited (Formerly known as MCC Finance Limited) was incorporated in December, 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring immovable properties for letting them out on lease or mounting them for resale. The Company has moved out of non banking financial activities and has acquired a new name since 27 March 2013.During the year 2021-22, Cuningham Ventures Private Limited, Sahoj Ventures Private Limited and Willingdon Ventures Private Limited were converted from partnership firms to Private Limited companies and were made the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company .Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai vide its Order dated June 28, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Cuningham Ventures Private Limited, Sahoj Ventures Private Limited an Willingdon Ventures Private Limited with the Company in 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Mercantile Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Mercantile Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mercantile Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is ₹262.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is 0 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mercantile Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercantile Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is ₹19 and ₹37.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mercantile Ventures Ltd?

Mercantile Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.47%, 3 Years at -6.16%, 1 Year at 2.66%, 6 Month at -16.73%, 3 Month at -6.36% and 1 Month at 2.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mercantile Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.25 %

