SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹23.55
Prev. Close₹23.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹24.5
Day's Low₹23.02
52 Week's High₹37.14
52 Week's Low₹19
Book Value₹32.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)262.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.92
111.92
111.92
111.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.39
179.21
199.1
175.12
Net Worth
328.31
291.13
311.02
287.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.47
16.06
5.14
4.68
yoy growth (%)
-3.64
211.93
9.84
10.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.05
-0.91
-0.72
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.44
6.86
6.6
3.28
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.95
-1.11
-1.11
Tax paid
-2.44
1.66
-4.84
-1.1
Working capital
8.56
15.97
-37.98
58.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.64
211.93
9.84
10.41
Op profit growth
-8.49
58.06
32.7
47.25
EBIT growth
36.33
-2.28
39.08
-34.06
Net profit growth
-54.07
1,950.23
-102.7
-808.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
60.39
47.15
37.04
37.3
38.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
60.39
47.15
37.04
37.3
38.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.9
9.24
19.11
7.23
6.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
AL Chandramouli
Whole-time Director
E N Rangaswami
Independent Director
Sashikala Srikanth
Independent Director
B Narendran
Non Executive Director
K Gopalakrishnan
Independent Director
Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Oberoi Jangit M
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mercantile Ventures Ltd
Summary
Mercantile Ventures Limited (Formerly known as MCC Finance Limited) was incorporated in December, 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring immovable properties for letting them out on lease or mounting them for resale. The Company has moved out of non banking financial activities and has acquired a new name since 27 March 2013.During the year 2021-22, Cuningham Ventures Private Limited, Sahoj Ventures Private Limited and Willingdon Ventures Private Limited were converted from partnership firms to Private Limited companies and were made the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company .Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai vide its Order dated June 28, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Cuningham Ventures Private Limited, Sahoj Ventures Private Limited an Willingdon Ventures Private Limited with the Company in 2023.
The Mercantile Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is ₹262.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is 0 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercantile Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercantile Ventures Ltd is ₹19 and ₹37.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mercantile Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.47%, 3 Years at -6.16%, 1 Year at 2.66%, 6 Month at -16.73%, 3 Month at -6.36% and 1 Month at 2.30%.
