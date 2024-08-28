|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Newspaper publication - Notice to shareholders requesting to register email ids to receive the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. The register of Members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, 17 September, 2024 to Monday, 23 September, 2024 both days inclusive. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)
