|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.45
27.65
10.36
49.67
Op profit growth
13.29
39.49
5.55
62.42
EBIT growth
10.84
18.93
25.8
-25.83
Net profit growth
-46.26
1,747.73
-104.08
-758.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.84
10.19
9.32
9.75
EBIT margin
27.74
24.41
26.2
22.98
Net profit margin
30.38
55.15
3.81
-102.9
RoCE
3.7
3.55
3.04
2.33
RoNW
0.98
2
0.11
-2.68
RoA
1.01
2
0.11
-2.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.57
1.02
0.1
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.92
1.79
0
-2.59
Book value per share
27.07
24.24
22.67
22.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.7
3.4
104.5
0
P/CEPS
14.03
1.93
-4,914.05
-4.54
P/B
0.47
0.14
0.46
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
10.72
2.52
13.1
18.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.75
35.36
-70.54
-33.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.55
68.62
66.77
55.6
Inventory days
0
0.04
0.3
1.54
Creditor days
-3.94
-4.94
-6.31
-4.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.42
-9.93
-12.28
-3.25
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.04
0
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-5.18
-3.24
0.41
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-30.17
-26.01
Employee costs
-53.87
-53.03
-47.38
-50.74
Other costs
-34.28
-36.76
-13.1
-13.48
