Mercantile Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

22.48
(-2.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:53:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.45

27.65

10.36

49.67

Op profit growth

13.29

39.49

5.55

62.42

EBIT growth

10.84

18.93

25.8

-25.83

Net profit growth

-46.26

1,747.73

-104.08

-758.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.84

10.19

9.32

9.75

EBIT margin

27.74

24.41

26.2

22.98

Net profit margin

30.38

55.15

3.81

-102.9

RoCE

3.7

3.55

3.04

2.33

RoNW

0.98

2

0.11

-2.68

RoA

1.01

2

0.11

-2.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.57

1.02

0.1

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.92

1.79

0

-2.59

Book value per share

27.07

24.24

22.67

22.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.7

3.4

104.5

0

P/CEPS

14.03

1.93

-4,914.05

-4.54

P/B

0.47

0.14

0.46

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

10.72

2.52

13.1

18.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.75

35.36

-70.54

-33.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.55

68.62

66.77

55.6

Inventory days

0

0.04

0.3

1.54

Creditor days

-3.94

-4.94

-6.31

-4.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.42

-9.93

-12.28

-3.25

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.04

0

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-5.18

-3.24

0.41

1.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-30.17

-26.01

Employee costs

-53.87

-53.03

-47.38

-50.74

Other costs

-34.28

-36.76

-13.1

-13.48

