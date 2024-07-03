Mercantile Ventures Ltd Summary

Mercantile Ventures Limited (Formerly known as MCC Finance Limited) was incorporated in December, 1985. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring immovable properties for letting them out on lease or mounting them for resale. The Company has moved out of non banking financial activities and has acquired a new name since 27 March 2013.During the year 2021-22, Cuningham Ventures Private Limited, Sahoj Ventures Private Limited and Willingdon Ventures Private Limited were converted from partnership firms to Private Limited companies and were made the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company .Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench-II, Chennai vide its Order dated June 28, 2023 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Cuningham Ventures Private Limited, Sahoj Ventures Private Limited an Willingdon Ventures Private Limited with the Company in 2023.