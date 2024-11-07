Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for considering and approving the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting prior Intimation for considering and approving the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting - Approval of Audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Financial statements of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Annual financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024