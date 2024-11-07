iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercantile Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

23.65
(5.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Mercantile Vent. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for considering and approving the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting prior Intimation for considering and approving the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting - Approval of Audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Financial statements of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Annual financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Mercantile Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We wish to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held today (Friday, 9th February 2024), the directors have approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The meeting commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 01.42 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

