Mitshi India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.8
8.8
8.8
8.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.11
-6.24
-6.74
-6.75
Net Worth
2.69
2.56
2.06
2.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
1.11
1.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.72
2.56
3.17
3.09
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
2.19
2.12
2.63
2.47
Inventories
0
1.21
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.31
0.91
2.54
3.24
Debtor Days
176
Other Current Assets
0.12
0.11
1.11
0.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.11
-1.01
-0.99
Creditor Days
53.78
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
0
-0.01
-0.1
Cash
0.28
0.19
0.24
0.27
Total Assets
2.74
2.58
3.17
3.11
