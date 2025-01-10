iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitshi India Ltd Balance Sheet

15.75
(-6.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.8

8.8

8.8

8.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.11

-6.24

-6.74

-6.75

Net Worth

2.69

2.56

2.06

2.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

1.11

1.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.72

2.56

3.17

3.09

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

2.19

2.12

2.63

2.47

Inventories

0

1.21

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.31

0.91

2.54

3.24

Debtor Days

176

Other Current Assets

0.12

0.11

1.11

0.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-0.11

-1.01

-0.99

Creditor Days

53.78

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

0

-0.01

-0.1

Cash

0.28

0.19

0.24

0.27

Total Assets

2.74

2.58

3.17

3.11

