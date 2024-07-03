iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitshi India Ltd Quarterly Results

16.33
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.28

2.01

0.75

2.12

3.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.28

2.01

0.75

2.12

3.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.03

0.04

Total Income

3.28

2.01

0.75

2.16

3.11

Total Expenditure

2.18

1.43

0.78

2.9

2.49

PBIDT

1.1

0.58

-0.02

-0.74

0.62

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.1

0.58

-0.02

-0.74

0.62

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.28

0.13

0

-0.22

0.13

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.81

0.43

-0.04

-0.55

0.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.06

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.8

0.42

-0.05

-0.61

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.8

0.42

-0.05

-0.61

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.91

0.48

-0.06

-0.69

0.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.8

8.8

8.8

8.8

8.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.53

28.85

-2.66

-34.9

20.19

PBDTM(%)

33.53

28.85

-2.66

-34.9

20.19

PATM(%)

24.69

21.39

-5.33

-25.94

15.63

