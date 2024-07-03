Mitshi India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.28
2.01
0.75
2.12
3.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.28
2.01
0.75
2.12
3.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.03
0.04
Total Income
3.28
2.01
0.75
2.16
3.11
Total Expenditure
2.18
1.43
0.78
2.9
2.49
PBIDT
1.1
0.58
-0.02
-0.74
0.62
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.1
0.58
-0.02
-0.74
0.62
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.28
0.13
0
-0.22
0.13
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.81
0.43
-0.04
-0.55
0.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.06
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.8
0.42
-0.05
-0.61
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.8
0.42
-0.05
-0.61
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.91
0.48
-0.06
-0.69
0.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.8
8.8
8.8
8.8
8.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.53
28.85
-2.66
-34.9
20.19
PBDTM(%)
33.53
28.85
-2.66
-34.9
20.19
PATM(%)
24.69
21.39
-5.33
-25.94
15.63
