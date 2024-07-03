iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mitshi India Ltd Share Price

16.59
(-0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:51:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.35
  • Day's High17.35
  • 52 Wk High36.88
  • Prev. Close16.67
  • Day's Low16.1
  • 52 Wk Low 16
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mitshi India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

17.35

Prev. Close

16.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.42

Day's High

17.35

Day's Low

16.1

52 Week's High

36.88

52 Week's Low

16

Book Value

3.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mitshi India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mitshi India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mitshi India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 84.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mitshi India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.8

8.8

8.8

8.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.11

-6.24

-6.74

-6.75

Net Worth

2.69

2.56

2.06

2.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.71

7.82

2.92

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-14.12

167.25

1,139.13

53.91

Raw materials

-5.69

-6.35

-2.12

-0.16

As % of sales

84.77

81.19

72.45

68.15

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.3

-0.19

-0.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.79

0.41

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.2

0

0

Working capital

1.73

-0.98

1.66

0.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.12

167.25

1,139.13

53.91

Op profit growth

-48.66

170.11

-213.22

107.67

EBIT growth

-60.65

89.15

-255.99

120.21

Net profit growth

-61.45

39.9

-255.9

120.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

9.74

5.7

2.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.74

5.7

2.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.08

0.18

View Annually Results

Mitshi India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mitshi India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kumar V Shah

Independent Director

H A Salunkhe

Independent Director

Drashti T Savla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Umesh Mistry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mitshi India Ltd

Summary

Mitshi India Limited (formerly known as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd) was incorporated on July 23, 1990. The name of the Company was changed from Dera Paints and Chemicals Limited to Mitshi India Limited in February, 2016. Till then, the Company was in the field of manufacturing automotive, industrial and decorative paints, thinners & synthetic resins with trading of industrial solvents and other raw materials to concern and allied industry. In 1998, after the journey producing phenomenal growth in the past 24 years, due to a stroke of unforeseen circumstances, the Company took a huge hit. Being a high explosive paint plant at the mother factory Vasai, caught a fire due to an accident and gutted the entire factory. The fire had huge impact on working conditions of the Chiplun Plant. The Company faced lot of challenges and due to short fall of capital, the Company could not recommence manufacturing activity to cater to prestigious clients like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Castrol Ltd, and many other prestigious industries and dealers throughout the country. The Company is in primarily in the business of trading of commodities. The Promoter Kumar V. Shah with his diligent work wanted to repay all the debts in order to maintain his reputation. In 2012, after coming out from numerous challenges, the promoter Kumar V. Shah managed to repay almost all debts of the Company and had settled all major liabilities. After which, he started working on revised plans for future of the Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mitshi India Ltd share price today?

The Mitshi India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mitshi India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mitshi India Ltd is ₹14.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mitshi India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mitshi India Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mitshi India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mitshi India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mitshi India Ltd is ₹16 and ₹36.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mitshi India Ltd?

Mitshi India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.11%, 3 Years at 3.24%, 1 Year at -45.43%, 6 Month at -17.19%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at -2.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mitshi India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mitshi India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.57 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 84.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mitshi India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.