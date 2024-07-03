SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹17.35
Prev. Close₹16.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹17.35
Day's Low₹16.1
52 Week's High₹36.88
52 Week's Low₹16
Book Value₹3.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.8
8.8
8.8
8.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.11
-6.24
-6.74
-6.75
Net Worth
2.69
2.56
2.06
2.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.71
7.82
2.92
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-14.12
167.25
1,139.13
53.91
Raw materials
-5.69
-6.35
-2.12
-0.16
As % of sales
84.77
81.19
72.45
68.15
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.3
-0.19
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.79
0.41
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.2
0
0
Working capital
1.73
-0.98
1.66
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.12
167.25
1,139.13
53.91
Op profit growth
-48.66
170.11
-213.22
107.67
EBIT growth
-60.65
89.15
-255.99
120.21
Net profit growth
-61.45
39.9
-255.9
120.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
9.74
5.7
2.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.74
5.7
2.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.08
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kumar V Shah
Independent Director
H A Salunkhe
Independent Director
Drashti T Savla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Umesh Mistry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mitshi India Limited (formerly known as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd) was incorporated on July 23, 1990. The name of the Company was changed from Dera Paints and Chemicals Limited to Mitshi India Limited in February, 2016. Till then, the Company was in the field of manufacturing automotive, industrial and decorative paints, thinners & synthetic resins with trading of industrial solvents and other raw materials to concern and allied industry. In 1998, after the journey producing phenomenal growth in the past 24 years, due to a stroke of unforeseen circumstances, the Company took a huge hit. Being a high explosive paint plant at the mother factory Vasai, caught a fire due to an accident and gutted the entire factory. The fire had huge impact on working conditions of the Chiplun Plant. The Company faced lot of challenges and due to short fall of capital, the Company could not recommence manufacturing activity to cater to prestigious clients like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Castrol Ltd, and many other prestigious industries and dealers throughout the country. The Company is in primarily in the business of trading of commodities. The Promoter Kumar V. Shah with his diligent work wanted to repay all the debts in order to maintain his reputation. In 2012, after coming out from numerous challenges, the promoter Kumar V. Shah managed to repay almost all debts of the Company and had settled all major liabilities. After which, he started working on revised plans for future of the Company
The Mitshi India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mitshi India Ltd is ₹14.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mitshi India Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mitshi India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mitshi India Ltd is ₹16 and ₹36.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mitshi India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.11%, 3 Years at 3.24%, 1 Year at -45.43%, 6 Month at -17.19%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at -2.69%.
