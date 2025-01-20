Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.96
94.61
Op profit growth
-34.92
336.13
EBIT growth
-31.63
185.47
Net profit growth
-33.89
118.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.88
20.71
9.24
EBIT margin
8.37
20.94
14.27
Net profit margin
6.18
16
14.26
RoCE
24.86
61.65
RoNW
9.62
27.97
RoA
4.58
11.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.68
1.06
0.47
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.59
0.95
0.43
Book value per share
2.11
1.44
0.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
73.01
30
21.27
P/CEPS
83.37
33.22
22.88
P/B
23.49
22.03
24.44
EV/EBIDTA
49.32
21.41
18.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.09
-22.02
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.56
83.92
Inventory days
28.47
6.4
Creditor days
-16.27
-16.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-1,895.39
Net debt / equity
0.22
-0.74
-1.63
Net debt / op. profit
0.54
-0.79
-2.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.18
-58.21
-72.45
Employee costs
-7.12
-7.73
-6.6
Other costs
-8.79
-13.33
-11.69
