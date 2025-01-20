iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mitshi India Ltd Key Ratios

15.49
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:08:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mitshi India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.96

94.61

Op profit growth

-34.92

336.13

EBIT growth

-31.63

185.47

Net profit growth

-33.89

118.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.88

20.71

9.24

EBIT margin

8.37

20.94

14.27

Net profit margin

6.18

16

14.26

RoCE

24.86

61.65

RoNW

9.62

27.97

RoA

4.58

11.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.68

1.06

0.47

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.59

0.95

0.43

Book value per share

2.11

1.44

0.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

73.01

30

21.27

P/CEPS

83.37

33.22

22.88

P/B

23.49

22.03

24.44

EV/EBIDTA

49.32

21.41

18.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.09

-22.02

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.56

83.92

Inventory days

28.47

6.4

Creditor days

-16.27

-16.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-1,895.39

Net debt / equity

0.22

-0.74

-1.63

Net debt / op. profit

0.54

-0.79

-2.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.18

-58.21

-72.45

Employee costs

-7.12

-7.73

-6.6

Other costs

-8.79

-13.33

-11.69

Mitshi India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mitshi India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.