Mitshi India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.79
0.41
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.2
0
0
Working capital
1.73
-0.98
1.66
0.33
Other operating items
Operating
1.89
-0.41
2.04
0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0.16
0.03
0
Free cash flow
1.89
-0.25
2.07
0.03
Equity raised
-13.94
-15.99
-17.11
-18.38
Investing
-1.22
1.47
0
0
Financing
1.83
1.48
1.72
1.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.44
-13.29
-13.32
-16.84
