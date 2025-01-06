iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitshi India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.9
(1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mitshi India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.79

0.41

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.2

0

0

Working capital

1.73

-0.98

1.66

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

1.89

-0.41

2.04

0.03

Capital expenditure

0

0.16

0.03

0

Free cash flow

1.89

-0.25

2.07

0.03

Equity raised

-13.94

-15.99

-17.11

-18.38

Investing

-1.22

1.47

0

0

Financing

1.83

1.48

1.72

1.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.44

-13.29

-13.32

-16.84

