|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.71
7.82
2.92
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-14.12
167.25
1,139.13
53.91
Raw materials
-5.69
-6.35
-2.12
-0.16
As % of sales
84.77
81.19
72.45
68.15
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.3
-0.19
-0.16
As % of sales
4.86
3.89
6.6
69.13
Other costs
-0.32
-0.43
-0.34
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.77
5.56
11.69
63.87
Operating profit
0.37
0.73
0.27
-0.23
OPM
5.58
9.34
9.24
-101.16
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
-1.66
Other income
0
0.07
0.18
0
Profit before tax
0.31
0.79
0.41
-0.26
Taxes
-0.08
-0.2
0
0
Tax rate
-27.58
-26.07
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
0.58
0.41
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.22
0.58
0.41
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
-61.45
39.9
-255.9
120.14
NPM
3.35
7.46
14.26
-113.4
