Mitshi India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.68
(2.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:52:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.71

7.82

2.92

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-14.12

167.25

1,139.13

53.91

Raw materials

-5.69

-6.35

-2.12

-0.16

As % of sales

84.77

81.19

72.45

68.15

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.3

-0.19

-0.16

As % of sales

4.86

3.89

6.6

69.13

Other costs

-0.32

-0.43

-0.34

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.77

5.56

11.69

63.87

Operating profit

0.37

0.73

0.27

-0.23

OPM

5.58

9.34

9.24

-101.16

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

-1.66

Other income

0

0.07

0.18

0

Profit before tax

0.31

0.79

0.41

-0.26

Taxes

-0.08

-0.2

0

0

Tax rate

-27.58

-26.07

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.22

0.58

0.41

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.22

0.58

0.41

-0.26

yoy growth (%)

-61.45

39.9

-255.9

120.14

NPM

3.35

7.46

14.26

-113.4

