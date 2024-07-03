Mitshi India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
6.05
7.62
3.49
1.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.05
7.62
3.49
1.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.09
0.06
0.09
Total Income
6.05
7.71
3.55
1.95
Total Expenditure
4.39
6.08
3.08
1.71
PBIDT
1.66
1.63
0.46
0.24
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.66
1.63
0.46
0.24
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.41
0.43
0.07
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.2
1.16
0.34
0.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.05
-0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.17
1.21
0.37
0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.17
1.21
0.37
0.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.33
1.37
0.42
0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.8
8.8
8.8
8.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.43
21.39
13.18
12.9
PBDTM(%)
27.43
21.39
13.18
12.9
PATM(%)
19.83
15.22
9.74
11.29
