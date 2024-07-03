iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitshi India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.86
(5.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

6.05

7.62

3.49

1.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.05

7.62

3.49

1.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.09

0.06

0.09

Total Income

6.05

7.71

3.55

1.95

Total Expenditure

4.39

6.08

3.08

1.71

PBIDT

1.66

1.63

0.46

0.24

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.66

1.63

0.46

0.24

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.41

0.43

0.07

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.2

1.16

0.34

0.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.05

-0.03

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.17

1.21

0.37

0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.17

1.21

0.37

0.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.33

1.37

0.42

0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.8

8.8

8.8

8.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.43

21.39

13.18

12.9

PBDTM(%)

27.43

21.39

13.18

12.9

PATM(%)

19.83

15.22

9.74

11.29

