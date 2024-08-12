DIRECTORS REPORT

To,

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 34th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial summary or highlights/Performance of the Company

(Rs. in lakhs) PARTICULARS Year ended 31st March 2024 Year ended 31st March 2023 Total Income 2023.69 772.19 Total Expenditure 2008.49 844.34 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional & Extraordinary Items & Tax 15.20 (72.14) Exceptional Items Extraordinary Items 0.00 0.00 (140.50) 0.00 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 15.20 68.36 Less: Provision for Tax Current Tax 3.48 18.30 Deferred Tax -0.36 -0.59 Provision 0.03 0.20 Profit/Loss after Tax 12.11 50.45 Earnings per share (Rs. 10/- each) Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) 0.14 0.57

2. Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affair

As detailed above, during the year company made profit to the tune of Rs.12.11/- (in lakhs) as compared to previous years profit of Rs. 50.45/-(In lakhs).

Your company started to earn from the major activity of trading in fruits and vegetables and some software business during the year,

3. Dividend

In view of not sufficient profit, the Directors are unable to recommend any Dividend for the year.

4. Reserves

No amounts are transferred to Reserves during the year.

5. Share Capital

Issue of Shares with Differential Rights:

The company has not issued any shares with differential rights under the provision of Section 43 read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 [Chapter IV] . Hence, no details are provided for it.

Issue of Sweat Equity Shares

The company has not issued any shares under the provision Section 54 read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014. Hence, no details are provided for it.

6. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Ms. Drashti Tarun Savla, retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

7. Particulars of Employees

The Company has 4 permanent employees in respect of whom information is to be furnished under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, statement of particulars of employees of the Company.

8. Meetings

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year 5 Board Meetings and 4 Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

9. Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the corporate governance Report.

10. Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Director(s) confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended.

11. Remuneration Policy

The Board will on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee frame a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

12. Managerial Remuneration:

During the year under review, Mr. Kumar V. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director was paid Rs. 4,00,000/- per annum as remuneration.

13. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

The Company does not have any of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies as at the year end. : Annexure 1

14. Auditors:

The Auditors, M/s S D P M & CO., Chartered Accountants, retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment-subsequent M/s. S D P M & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 126741W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in board meeting held on 31st October, 2023 and was approved in the shareholders meeting held on 20th January, 2024 from this Annual General Meeting to conclusion of 39th Annual General Meeting.

15. Auditors Report

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification.

16. Disclosure about Cost Audit

During the year, the Cost Audit was not applicable to the Company and hence no details are provide for it.

17. Secretarial Audit Report

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, M/s. M K SAMDANI & CO., Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditors is enclosed as Annexure III to this report.

Regarding qualification and remarks in the Secretarial audit report, your Board offer following explanation.

Secretarial Auditor Observations Management Comments The Company Disclosed the result for the Financials year ended 31st March 2024 on the Date 29th June 2024. Company maintain books of accounts In Electronic mode and due to crash in the system we are not able to get our data on time. We ensure that we will take care of our system so that this kind of things will not come again. Company has appointed CFO Gayatri Umesh Mistry on 03rd April, 2024. Which is delayed by one month. Company is looking for suitable candidate for the said post so for that reason it took time for appointment of CFO, but we complied with all other regulations. It has been observed that the auditor who conducted the previous financial audits and signed First Quarter i.e. 30th June 2023 did not undergo a peer review process. In respect of that Company appointed new statutory auditory which is verified and approved by the audit committee Both Independent Directors not registered in independent director data bank and also not cleared the independent director exam. Company has already informed to the concern director to get it registered in the data bank maintained by The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, ("IICA").

18. Internal Audit & Controls

The Company has Internal Audit and Internal Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

19. Issue of Employee stock options

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any employee stock options and accordingly no details are provided for it.

20. Vigil Mechanism:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established.

21. Risk management policy

Pursuant to section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has framed a risk management policy for the Company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company.

At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

22. Extract of Annual Return:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014,

23. Material changes and commitments,

If any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

There are no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

24. Details of significant

Material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future

There are not significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

25. Deposits

During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public.

26. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186

1. Details of Loans:

SL. No. Date of making loan Details of Borrower Amount Purpose for which the loan is to be utilized by the recipient Time period for which it is given Date of BR Date of SR (if reqd) Rate of Interest Security NIL

2. Details of Investments:-figure of investment

SL. No. Date of investment Details of Investee Amount Purpose for which the proceeds from investment is proposed to be utilized by the recipient Date of BR Date of SR (if reqd) Expected rate of return

3. Details of Guarantee / Security Provided:

SL. No. Date of providing security/ guarantee Details of recipient Amount Purpose for which the security/guarantee is proposed to be utilized by the recipient Date of BR Date of SR (if any) Commission NIL

27. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties

During the year under review, Company has paid Rs.1,44,000/- as rent for using the premises as Registered office to Dr. Shikha Kumar Shah, daughter and Mrs. Deepa Kumar Shah, wife of Mr. Kumar V. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director. These contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third provision are disclosed in the Notes to the financial statements. : Annexure 2

28. Corporate Governance Certificate

This is to declare that in order to comply with Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 read with Regulation 15 of Chapter IV SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Paid up Capital of the Company Mitshi India Limited is not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores, i.e., Rs. 8,80,00,000 and the Net worth is less than Rs. 25 Crores, i.e., Rs. 2,68,54,000 as on the last day of the previous financial year ended, 31st March, 2024 hence corporate governance is Not Applicable to the company.

29. Management Discussion and Analysis-

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of this Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Statutory Disclosures

The Company has no employees in respect of whom information under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

30. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace as required under provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

31. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows: The Company has not carried out any manufacturing activity during the year.

(a) Conservation of energy

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Not Applicable (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy Not Applicable (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments Not Applicable

(b) Technology absorption

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption Not Applicable (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution Not Applicable (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- Not Applicable (a) the details of technology imported Not Applicable (b) the year of import; Not Applicable (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed Not Applicable (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof Not Applicable (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development Not Applicable

(c) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

i) Foreign exchange earnings : NIL

ii) Foreign exchange Outgo : NIL

32. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Due to Inadequate Profits, the company was not required to spend any amount towards Social Responsibility, and hence no details for the same are provided.

r 33. Directors Responsibility Statement \1

The Board of Directors acknowledge the responsibility for ensuring compliance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (c)read with section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 (III) (D) (4) of the listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges:-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been Followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

34. Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

35. Listing with Stock Exchanges:

The Company is listed with BSE Ltd

36. Status under Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provision) Act, 1985

The Company is not a Sick Industrial Company within the meaning of Section 3(1) (o) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provision) Act, 1985.

37. Acknowledge

Your Directors would like to acknowledge to all contribution, support, help received from all the stakeholders, government Agencies, Banks.

By Order of the Board of Directors

MITSHI INDIA LIMITED

SD/-

Kumar Shah

Chairman and Managing Director

DIN:- 01451912

Registered Office:

2, Juhu Aradhana, Chs Ltd.

Juhu lane, Mumbai - 400 058.

Place : Mumbai