Mitshi India Ltd Board Meeting

16.4
(-0.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mitshi India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Mitshi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation (29) (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, Addendum to the Notice dated 12th August, 2024 convening the Thirty- Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 16th September 2024 at 1:00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mitshi India Limited at their meeting held on Monday, 09th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Mitshi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mitshi India Limited at their meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Consider and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2) Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2023-2024. 3) Considered and approved the Annual Report along with the notice of Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024. 4) Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, M/s M k Samdani & Co. as scrutinizer for the general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Mitshi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation (29) (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 29th June 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mitshi India Limited at their meeting held on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation alongwith Auditors Report of the Company and declaration of unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Mitshi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation (29) (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair.
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Misthi India Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following. 1. Appointment of Mrs. Gayatri Umesh Mistry as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Mitshi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given under Regulations 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 2.00 P.M. to transact the business. Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Mitshi India Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 has inter alia considered and approve transactions (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

