|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|14
|1400
|Interim
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform the exchange that the Board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 14 per equity shares at its Meeting held on today i.e. January 24, 2024.
