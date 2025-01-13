MPDL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.79
48.35
44.86
45.89
Net Worth
77.2
55.76
52.27
53.3
Minority Interest
Debt
41.47
50.78
27.33
22.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
118.67
106.54
79.6
76.18
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.07
0.08
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.4
20.2
20.2
21.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.98
0
0
Networking Capital
107.84
84.63
58.26
51.86
Inventories
70.23
61.53
44.45
42.08
Inventory Days
4,983.35
Sundry Debtors
6.61
3.8
3.92
1.23
Debtor Days
145.66
Other Current Assets
42.1
36.51
12.8
11.99
Sundry Creditors
-2.87
-1.74
-0.45
-1.5
Creditor Days
177.63
Other Current Liabilities
-8.23
-15.47
-2.46
-1.94
Cash
0.41
0.66
1.05
3.09
Total Assets
118.67
106.54
79.59
76.18
