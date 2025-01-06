MPDL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.3
-2.3
0.25
0.98
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.19
Working capital
9.71
1.2
6.59
1.64
Other operating items
Operating
9.39
-1.1
6.8
2.43
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.01
0
-0.58
Free cash flow
9.42
-1.09
6.8
1.85
Equity raised
92.38
99.16
100.92
99.32
Investing
-0.53
0
0
0
Financing
36.17
20.79
8.5
1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
137.44
118.85
116.22
102.17
