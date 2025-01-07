iifl-logo-icon 1
MPDL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71.99
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.08

5.66

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-45.57

0

0

0

Raw materials

2.95

-1.33

5.06

3.55

As % of sales

95.87

23.56

0

0

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.52

-0.9

-0.64

As % of sales

8.33

9.31

0

0

Other costs

-7.33

-5.32

-6.41

-4.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

237.98

93.96

0

0

Operating profit

-1.55

-1.52

-2.25

-1.99

OPM

-50.44

-26.84

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.08

-1.58

-0.22

-0.15

Other income

1.34

0.8

2.74

3.13

Profit before tax

-0.3

-2.3

0.25

0.98

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.19

Tax rate

0

0

-18.74

-19.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.3

-2.3

0.2

0.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.3

-2.3

0.2

0.79

yoy growth (%)

-86.69

-1,198.66

-73.77

-18.13

NPM

-9.92

-40.62

0

0

