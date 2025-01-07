Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.08
5.66
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-45.57
0
0
0
Raw materials
2.95
-1.33
5.06
3.55
As % of sales
95.87
23.56
0
0
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.52
-0.9
-0.64
As % of sales
8.33
9.31
0
0
Other costs
-7.33
-5.32
-6.41
-4.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
237.98
93.96
0
0
Operating profit
-1.55
-1.52
-2.25
-1.99
OPM
-50.44
-26.84
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.08
-1.58
-0.22
-0.15
Other income
1.34
0.8
2.74
3.13
Profit before tax
-0.3
-2.3
0.25
0.98
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
-0.19
Tax rate
0
0
-18.74
-19.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.3
-2.3
0.2
0.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.3
-2.3
0.2
0.79
yoy growth (%)
-86.69
-1,198.66
-73.77
-18.13
NPM
-9.92
-40.62
0
0
