iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MPDL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

72.34
(0.49%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

8.22

15.56

4.75

1.58

4.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.22

15.56

4.75

1.58

4.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27

0.78

0.99

0.9

0.13

Total Income

35.22

16.35

5.74

2.48

4.74

Total Expenditure

12.17

21.29

6.3

2.59

5.37

PBIDT

23.05

-4.95

-0.56

-0.12

-0.62

Interest

1.02

0

0.17

0.71

0.84

PBDT

22.03

-4.95

-0.73

-0.83

-1.46

Depreciation

0.03

0.29

0.04

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.93

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

21.07

-5.24

-0.77

-0.83

-1.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

21.07

-5.24

-0.81

-1.4

-1.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.07

-5.24

-0.81

-1.4

-1.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

28.43

-7.07

-1.09

-1.88

-1.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

280.41

-31.81

-11.78

-7.59

-13.44

PBDTM(%)

268

-31.81

-15.36

-52.53

-31.67

PATM(%)

256.32

-33.67

-16.21

-52.53

-31.88

MPDL Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MPDL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.