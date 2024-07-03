MPDL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8.22
15.56
4.75
1.58
4.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.22
15.56
4.75
1.58
4.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27
0.78
0.99
0.9
0.13
Total Income
35.22
16.35
5.74
2.48
4.74
Total Expenditure
12.17
21.29
6.3
2.59
5.37
PBIDT
23.05
-4.95
-0.56
-0.12
-0.62
Interest
1.02
0
0.17
0.71
0.84
PBDT
22.03
-4.95
-0.73
-0.83
-1.46
Depreciation
0.03
0.29
0.04
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.93
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
21.07
-5.24
-0.77
-0.83
-1.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.07
-5.24
-0.81
-1.4
-1.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.07
-5.24
-0.81
-1.4
-1.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.43
-7.07
-1.09
-1.88
-1.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
280.41
-31.81
-11.78
-7.59
-13.44
PBDTM(%)
268
-31.81
-15.36
-52.53
-31.67
PATM(%)
256.32
-33.67
-16.21
-52.53
-31.88
No Record Found
